Industrial Drills Market 2020 Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Top Key Players Worldwide and Assessment to 2025

Industrial Drills Market: Introduction

The basic task of a drill machine is to create a hole in a solid surface, whether a metal or a wooden surface, using drill bits or driver bits. High efficient industrial drills have extensive applications in metalworking, construction, and woodworking industries.

A variety of industrial drills are available as per industry requirements. They are mainly categorized as manual, semi-automatic, and fully automatic. Manual drills also known as hand milled drills, are used with hand force to create a hole, whereas semi-automatic drills require a combination of hand and machine.

Key Drivers of the Global Industrial Drills Market

Rising construction activity across the world is one of the key reasons for the growth of the industrial drills market. Rising urbanization, development of public facilities etc. are some of the key reasons that have resulted in rising demand for industrial drills.

Additionally, innovation in research and development of new generation industrial drills having better functionality, ergonomic design, as well as enhanced efficiency are some of the reasons for the increasing demand for better and higher efficiency industrial drills.

Limited awareness about the usage of industrial drills to hamper the market

Low awareness regarding the usage of efficient and effective industrial drills in many developing regions is one of the key reasons hampering the growth of the industrial drills market. Furthermore, industrial drills that are technologically advanced having higher efficiency are often unaffordable for small and medium sized enterprises. This is anticipated to hamper the growth of the industrial drills market.

Increasing technological innovation to offer attractive opportunities to the market

Technological innovations in creating smart drilling machines that provide quality with precision is creating new business opportunities for the growth of the industrial drills market. These high precision industrial drills have huge demand in many end-use industries such as aerospace, and oil & gas, thus helping in production optimization.

Asia Pacific offers growth avenues to the global industrial drills market

Geographically, the global industrial drills market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA).

Countries in North America and Europe boast some of the key companies specialized in industrial drills

Asia Pacific is one of the key markets for industrial drills. Countries such as China, Japan, India, and Taiwan are some of the key manufacturing hubs in the Asia Pacific region, where demand for industrial drills is high.

Other regions such as South America and Middle East & Africa have strong potential growth opportunity in the industrial drills market.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The global industrial drills market is highly fragmented with presence of many key global players and presence of many regional manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global industrial drills market includes:

Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC.

Clausing Industrial, Inc.

Dake Corporation

DATRON AG

DMG Mori Aktiengesellschaft

General Technology Group Dalian Machine Tool Corporation

JET Tools

Magnum Tools Com, LLC

Milwaukee Tool

RYOBI

Global Industrial Drills Market: Research Scope

Global Industrial Drills Market, by Product Type

Portable

Stationary Upright Drill Press Radial Arm Drill Press Special Purpose Drill Machines Gang Drilling Machines Multiple Spindle Drill Machines Others (Micro-Drill Press & Turret Type Drill Press)



Global Industrial Drills Market, by Functionality

Manual

Semi-automatic

Fully Automatic

Global Industrial Drills Market, by End-use Industry

Automotive

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Others (Mining, Chemical Industry etc.)

Global Industrial Drills Market, by Distribution Channel

Online Company Owned Sites E-commerce Sites

Offline Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Other retail based stores



Global Industrial Drills Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



