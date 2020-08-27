Insecticides Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2024

Global “Insecticides Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Insecticides in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Insecticides Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Insecticides Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

The Global Insecticides market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global insecticides market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2018-2023. It is estimated that insects cause nearly 13% of the global crop losses and the estimated crop losses per year are to the tune of USD 2,000 billion. With rising labor costs and shortage, farmers are inclined to use insecticides. In the global insecticides market, the organophosphorus compounds segment has the largest market share. It is followed by the pyrethroids segment. The organophosphorus segment had around 16.7% share in 2013.However, many countries are banning the use of synthetic insecticides due to the rising concerns about their side-effects on health.

Adoption of Bio-Based Insecticides

Insecticide usage and demand has fluctuated enormously over the years. The major factors that affected the consumption pattern are changes in crop acreage, pest resistance, pesticide regulation, and technology adoption. The banning of chemical groups such as neonicotinoids has affected the market growth. However, the increasing adoption of bio insecticides is driving the growth of the insecticide industry.

Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region

Asia Pacific is the largest market for insecticides, with a share of nearly 40% in the global insecticide market. It is also the fastest growing market in the world, with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2018-2023. China and India are the largest markets in this region witnessing a CAGR of 8.1% and 10.1% respectively, in the forecast period 2018-2023.

Major Players: ADAMA AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS, AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION, BASF SE, BAYER CROPSCIENCE, FMC, ISAGRO, AND DOWDUPONT, among others.

