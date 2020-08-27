Internet of Things Networks Market – A Good Bet Either Way | SAP, General Electric, IBM, Google

Latest study released by AMA Research on Global Internet of Things Networks Market research with more than 100 market data tables and figures spread through Pages are easy to understand TOC in “Global Internet of Things Networks Market research”, so you can get a variety of ways to maximize your profits. Internet of Things Networks Market predicted until 2025*.

The concept of Internet of Things (IoT) is simple, although its capability is unlimited and its usage can change the entire paradigm of legacy technology. This technology is based on embedding a network interface into objects, allowing communications among them to provide various services for users. Subsequently, each object will have its own identiﬁer, such as an Internet Protocol address (IP address) in the current Internet which can connect and communicate with other objects through the IoT networking environment. IoT is projected to change human life and open a larger and even more innovative market than its predecessor. Additionally, the IoT environment is not speciﬁcally considered at the device level. It is also concentrated on the infrastructure side, such as gateways for billions of devices, services, user-centric information sharing services, Big Data, and customized data for the users.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading companies are focusing on innovation in production technology to improve efficiency and shelf life to overcome COVID19 Outbreak Impact. The best long-term growth opportunities in this sector can be captured by ensuring financial flexibility to invest in continuous process improvement and optimal strategies. Company profile sections such as Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Cisco Systems, Inc (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), IBM (United States), Google Inc. (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (United States), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (United States) and General Electric (United States) include legal names, websites, headquarters, market locations, historical background and market information (including market cap / sales and contact information) And other basic information. Each player / manufacturer revenue figure, growth rate, and gross margin are provided in an easy-to-understand table format over the past five years and are provided as separate sections for recent developments such as mergers, acquisitions, or launch of new products / services.

Research objectives:

Post COVID Analysis on growth & market size (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To study and analyze the Global Internet of Things Networks Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2019 to 2025, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Internet of Things Networks Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key Global Internet of Things Networks Market players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Internet of Things Networks Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market to better understand Pre and Post COVID scenario.



Market Drivers

Advancements of Wireless Networking Technologies

Increasing Cloud Platform Adoption

Introduction of Advanced Data Analytics and Data Processing

Market Trend

Miniaturization of Devices

Improvements in Communication Throughput and Latency

Restraints

Data Security and Privacy Issues

Interoperability and Absence of Common Standards

Opportunities

Possible Growth Opportunities for System Integrators

IoT Traction among Small and Medium Enterprises

Challenges

Increasing Demand in Bandwidth Requirement

Security of IoT gateway

On April 24, 2019 – At IBM’s IoT Exchange, IBM has announced a collaboration with Sund & Baelt which owns and operates some of the largest infrastructure in the world to assist in IBM’s development of an AI-powered IoT solution designed to help prolong the lifespan of aging bridges, tunnels, highways and railways.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Research Parameter/ Research Methodology

Primary Research:

Key sources are industry professionals in the Global Internet of Things Networks industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers that manage the value chain of industry organizations. As survey are restricted due to lockdown worldwide, out team of Analyst are collecting and certifying qualitative and quantitative information through extensive primary research process via LinkedIn, Email communication, Survey Monkey and Industry forum to acquire relevant information from industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, directors, technology and innovation experts, founders and key executives from several of the industry’s leading Global Internet of Things Networks companies and organizations.

Secondary Research:

Secondary research studies critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications. We also helped market segmentation and key information with the help of Annual reports, press releases, analyst & conference call transcripts.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Internet of Things Networks are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Internet of Things Networks Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Internet of Things Networks Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Internet of Things Networks Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Internet of Things Networks Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Internet of Things Networks Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Software, Solution, Services), Application (Building & Home Automation, Smart Energy & Utilities, Smart Manufacturing, Connected Logistics, Smart Retail, Smart Mobility & Transportation), Network (Personal Area Network, Local Area Network, Wide Area Network), Infrastructure (Remote Sensing, Mesh Network Topology, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Fog Computing, Others))

5.1 Global Internet of Things Networks Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Internet of Things Networks Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Internet of Things Networks Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Internet of Things Networks Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Internet of Things Networks Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

