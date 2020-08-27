Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Trends, Research, Development Status by 2026

The global prevalence of primary immunodeficiency is rising, giving impetus to the global “intravenous immunoglobulins market”. A report is published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “INTRAVENOUS IMMUNOGLOBULINS: GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS, INSIGHTS AND FORECAST, 2018-2025,” offers in-depth insights into the market. As per the report, in 2017 the global market was worth US$ 9,787.6 Mn. The market is anticipated to further expand at a CAGR of 6.2% and reach US$ 15,789.1 by the end of 2025. In terms of indication, the report classifies the global market in primary immunodeficiency, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), and others. Primary immunodeficiency was leading the market in 2017. The segment accounted for 28.6% of the global market in 2017. During the forecast period 2018-2025, the segment is likely to witness expansion at an impressive pace.

Key Players Operating in The Intravenous Immunoglobulins Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

CSL Behring

Grifols

A.

Kedrion S.p.A

Octapharma

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

Biotest AG

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

LFB SA

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.

North America to Continue Dominating Global Market

The North America intravenous immunoglobulins market was worth US$ 5,587.4 Mn in 2017. The region is further expected to emerge dominant over the forecast period. The increasing number of patients in the region is anticipated to drive the regional market. Moreover, in terms of dominance of route of administration, intravenous (IV) is the most dominating type in developing nations. This is likely to enable growth in market. Besides this, the advanced intravenous immunoglobulins are being rapidly adopted in developed nations. This in response is fueling the demand in market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a promising CAGR. Owing to the high prevalence of primary immunodeficiency in Asian population, the market is foreseen to witness demand for immunoglobulin.

Grifols, S.A., Leading Market with Better Product Offerings

Analysts at Fortune Business Insights foresees the Grifols, S.A., to emerge as the dominant player in the global market for intravenous immunoglobulin market. This is because this company was leading the market in the year 2017 as well, all because oftheir product offerings and the usual route of administration, whioch ultimately dominated a considerate proportion of share ion the market. Besides this, Grifols, S.A., accounts for largest revenues from well developed regions namely Europe and North America.

