Isolation Beds Market Analysis and Forecasts by 2026

The global Isolation Beds market size is expected to reach USD 5.22 billion by 2027 according to a new study by Polaris Market Research. The report “Global Isolation Beds Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Manual, Electric, Hydraulic, and Pneumatic), By Usage (Critical, Bariatric, Medical Surgery, Pediatric, and Maternal); By End Use (General & Acute Care Hospitals, Multi-specialty Hospitals, Specialized Hospitals, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others); By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020 – 2027” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Isolation Beds are one of the important components in any healthcare facility. In recent times, the demand for these beds has increased significantly owing to the nature of the current COVID-19 pandemic. The Isolation Beds market is suffering from both supply and demand side. From the demand side, more than 60 to 70% of the hospitals are struggling to acquire Isolation Beds, including masks, ventilators and other medical supplies. Whereas, from the supply side due to fluctuation in supply chain manufactures are not able to meet the current booming demand due to severe shortage of raw materials.

With high infection rates and shortage of Isolation Beds, the government is focusing on alternate ways to increase the Isolation Beds facilities. In line with this, in April 2020, the Indian railways converted 20,000 train compartments into isolation wards. Similarly, in March 2020, Spain converted IFEMA conference hall into a hospital with 5,500 bed capacity to limit community transmission.

The factors responsible for the growth of Isolation Beds include an increase in the volume of chronic care patients, the rapid surge in COVID-19 patients, and increased preference towards home care for geriatrics. As of 23 June 2020, as per statistics published by John Hopkins University, the global cases of COVID-19 reached more than 9 million and deaths were around 471,000. The other countries more than 10,000 deaths were France (29,666), Mexico (22,584), Italy (34,657), Spain (28,324), UK (42,731), and India (13,699).

Market participants such as Invacare Corporation, Arjo Huntleigh (part of Gentige AB), Savion Industries Ltd., Joerns Healthcare, Joh. Stiegelmeyer GmbH, LINET Group, Stryker Corporation, Span-America Medical Systems, Gendron, Inc., Paramount Bed Holdings, Hill Rom Inc., Medline Industries, and Malvestio S.P.A. are some of the key players operating in the isolation beds market.

These players focus their energies on strategic mergers and acquisitions to extend their R&D capabilities which might assist them in coming up with novel technologies and thereby gain a competitive edge.

Polaris Market research has segmented the isolation beds market report on the basis of type, application, end-use and region

Isolation Beds Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Manual

Electric

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

Isolation Beds Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Critical

Bariatric

Medical Surgery

Pediatric

Maternal

Isolation Beds End-Use Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

General and Acute Hospitals

Multi-specialty Hospitals

Specialized Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other end users

Isolation Beds Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)