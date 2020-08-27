Jaw Crusher Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2020

Jaw Crushers Introduction

Jaw crusher is a type of heavy duty machine or major size reduction equipment, which uses a metal surface to break or compress materials or large stones, rocks, and mountains into smaller one. Jaw crushers are mostly used in metallurgical and mechanical industries which crush different types of hard and soft materials.

Jaw crushers use the compressive force to crush the rocks. This mechanical pressure is achieved with the help of two jaw dies, one of which is movable and the other is fixed.

A jaw crusher crushes the material in one stroke because it consists of two plates, one part being fixed and the other mounted by Pitman mechanism.

Jaw crushers are used in various applications such as mining, building materials, and waste management and recycling.

The global jaw crushers market is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to their increased demand from commercial and industrial applications.

Jaw Crushers Dynamics

Key Drivers of the Jaw Crushers Market

Expansion of infrastructure and construction industries in developed as well as developing countries is a major factor anticipated to fuel the jaw crushers market in the near future.

The incorporation of technology in the features of jaw crushers and rising adoption of technologically advanced jaw crushers in developing countries is anticipated to drive the global jaw crushers market.

Increasing automation in the mining and construction industry is further boosting the jaw crushers market.

Rise in the use of jaw crushers in industrial and commercial applications such as in mining, building and construction, and recycling is another key factor boosting the expansion of the jaw crushers market.

Jaw crushers are cost-effective, provide high productivity, easy maintenance, and convenient replacement of spare parts, have low noise pollution, low energy consumption, and a long lifecycle. This in turn is expected to propel the demand for jaw crushers during the forecast period.

Rise in demand for crushing hard materials and stones such as iron-ore, quartz, and copper is expected to propel the market demand in the next few years.

Limited Feeding Capacity of Jaw Crushers to Hamper the Market

Limited or smaller feeding capacity of each feeder and higher vibration is a major factor expected to hinder the jaw crushers market in the next few years.

North America to hold major share of the jaw crushers market

North America dominated the global jaw crushers market and accounted for a notable share due to the presence of well-established and technologically advanced manufacturers in the region. The U.S. is the key market in North America due to high demand for jaw crushers in the country.

The jaw crushers market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace. This can be attributed to increasing mineral resource exploitation and constant technological innovation, which is projected to fuel the jaw crushers market in the region. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives and investments in transportation infrastructure and rise in construction & infrastructure activities in Asia Pacific is further anticipated to propel the jaw crushers market in the region.

Demand for jaw crushers is rising in the Middle East and Africa region due to increasing infrastructural development and increasing focus on mining and quarrying.

Jaw Crushers Market- Competitive Landscape

Key Players Operating in the Global Jaw Crushers Market

Numerous local, regional, and international players manufacture jaw crushers. Hence, the jaw crushers market is rather fragmented; intensity of competition is high among these players. Rapid technological advancements have led to a threat of substitution in the jaw crushers market. Key players operating in the global jaw crushers market include:

AUBEMA MASCHINENFABRIK GMBH

Henan Dewo Machinery

Henan Hongxing Mining Machinery

H-E-Parts International

Maruti Jaw Crusher

McLanahan Corporation

Metso Corporation

Retsch GmbH

Sandvik Construction

Shanghai SANME Mining Machinery Corp., Ltd.

Shanghai Jianye Heavy Industry Co.,Ltd

Thyssenkrupp AG

Jaw Crushers Market: Research Scope

Jaw Crushers Market Segmentation – by Product Type

Single Toggle Jaw Crusher

Double Toggle Jaw Crusher

Jaw Crushers Market Segmentation – by Position of the Swing Jaw

Blake crusher

Dodge crusher

Universal Crusher

Jaw Crushers Market Segmentation – by Application

Mining

Aggregate

Demolition

Construction

Environmental (Recycling of waste)

Jaw Crushers Market Segmentation – by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

