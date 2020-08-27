Latest Informative Report on Zero-Trust Security Market 2017-2027 | Analysis with Top Global Players like Akamai Technologies,Centrify Corporation,Cisco Systems,Forcepoint,Google,Okta, Inc,Palo Alto Networks,Inc

Zero-trust security is a new type of cyber-security which works on the principle of zero-assumed trust. The security solutions needs each and every insider and outsider to provide authentic verification before entering the secure network. Growing frequency of target-based Cyber-attacks and increasing regulations for data protection and information security are some of the key aspects that will drive the zero-trust security market. Increasing need for cloud-based zero trust security solutions among SMES will provide opportunities for zero-trust security market during the forecast period.

What is the Dynamics of Zero-Trust Security Market?

A rising number of high-profile cyber-attack cases confronted by the organizations is driving the overall growth of the Zero-Trust Security market. The important growth drivers for the market include the rising need for compliance for networks, user devices, and data from unauthorized access and to get a centralized view on threats. High demand for better visibility due to the rising IoT traffic among enterprises might provide the opportunities for the Zero-Trust Security Market. Budgetary constraints among small and emerging start-ups in developing economies might hamper the growth of zero-trust security market during the forecast period. Design and implementation challenges to deploy zero trust security solutions might hamper the zero-trust security market.

What is the SCOPE of Zero-Trust Security Market?

The “Global Zero-Trust Security Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of zero-trust security with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of zero-trust security with detailed market segmentation by solution type, deployment type, authentication type, organization size, and vertical. The global zero-trust security market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the zero-trust security market and offers key trends and opportunities in software and technology market.

What is the Zero-Trust Security Market Segmentation?

The zero-trust security market is segmented on the basis of solution type, deployment type, authentication type, organization size, and vertical. On the basis solution type, market is segmented as data security, endpoint security, API security, security analytics, security policy management, and others. On the basis of deployment type, market is segmented as on-premise, and cloud. On the basis of authentication type, market is segmented as single-factor authentication, and multi-factor authentication. On the basis of organization size, market is segmented as SMEs, and large enterprise. On the basis of vertical, market is segmented as BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, government and defense, retail and Ecommerce, healthcare, energy and power, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Zero-Trust Security Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global zero-trust security market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The global zero-trust security market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.



