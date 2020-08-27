LATEST UPDATE 2020: DATA CENTER AUTOMATION MARKET 2020 BY FOLLOWING | MICROSOFT, DELL, VMWARE INC, BMC SOFTWARE, ORACLE CORPORATION

A recent report published by QMI on data center automation market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of data center automation market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for data center automation during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of data center automation to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-49454?utm_source=BL&utm_medium=Santosh

According to the report, the data center automation market�is projected to register high demand during the forecast period with increasing demand from major end-use industries such as BFSI, it & telecommunications, healthcare, transportation & logistics, defense & government, energy & utility, and manufacturing & retail during the forecast period. The procedure of data center automation includes data center-scheduling, application delivery, monitoring, maintenance, etc. This procedure is carried out without any human intervention. Datacenter automation helps in increasing operational efficiency and spryness.

Increased use of mobile computing, cloud computing, social networking, and analytics is expected to fuel the demand for data center automation.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

Due to their compatibility, functionality, and technological advancement, the Installation & Support Services segment accounts for a significant market share.

The data center automation market is led by the North American region due to an increase in demand for IT and technological advancements. This market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Make An Inquiry For Purchasing This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-49454?utm_source=BL&utm_medium=Santosh

Factors that will have a significant impact on the market growth are:

o Increased use of the Internet resulting in a colossal amount of data

o Constant changes in technology

o Extensive usage in different industries

o Increasing use of the Internet of Things (IoT)

o Lack of security and privacy

Important Developments:

o In January 2019, Oracle announced the launch of cloud business with the Next-Gen data center in Toronto, Canada.

o In 2018, Dell Inc. (US) launched new servers to improve data storage capacities and enhance the environment defined by software.

Insights about the regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For data center automation market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the data center automation market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and the presence of global companies to cater to the potential end-users are favorable for the growth of data center automation market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing markets for data center automation market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of the data center automation market. The Middle East and Rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for the data center automation market.

Companies Covered: Oracle Corporation, Chef Software, Inc., Dell, Inc., ServiceNow, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Citrix Systems, Inc., VMware, Inc., Brocade Communications Systems Inc., BMC Software, HP, and CA Technologies

Speak To Analyst Before Buying This Premium Report: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-toc-49454?utm_source=BL&utm_medium=Santosh

Market Segmentation:

By Solution:

Storage Automation

Network Automation

Server Automation

By Deployment Type:

On-premise

Cloud-based

By Component:

Hardware

Software

By Service:

Consulting

Installation & Support Services

By Operating System:

Windows OS

Unix OS

Linux OS

By End User:

BFSI

IT & Telecommunications

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Defense & Government

Energy & Utility

Manufacturing & Retail

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Solution

By Deployment Type

By Component

By Service

By Operating System

By End User

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Solution

By Deployment Type

By Component

By Service

By Operating System

By End User

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Solution

By Deployment Type

By Component

By Service

By Operating System

By End User

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Solution

By Deployment Type

By Component

By Service

By Operating System

By End User

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Solution

By Deployment Type

By Component

By Service

By Operating System

By End User

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Solution

By Deployment Type

By Component

By Service

By Operating System

By End User

Reasons to Buy This Report:

Market size estimation of the global data center automation market on a regional and global basis

The unique research design for market size estimation and forecast

Profiling of major companies operating in the market with key developments

Broad scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the market

Customization:

We provide customization of the study to meet specific requirements:

By Segment

By Sub-segment

By Region/Country

Contact:

Quince Market Insights

Ajay D. (Knowledge Partner)

Office No- A109

Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: +91 706 672 4848 +1 208 405 2835 / +44 1444 39 0986

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com

ABOUT US:

QMI has the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services available on the web. We deliver reports from virtually all major publications and refresh our list regularly to provide you with immediate online access to the world’s most extensive and up-to-date archive of professional insights into global markets, companies, goods, and patterns.