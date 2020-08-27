Licorice Candy Market Demand & Competitive Analysis by 2025 | Barcel, Nestle SA, Hershey Foods

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Licorice Candy’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

The word licorice was derived from the Greek, which meant â€œsweet rootâ€. Licorice is essentially a type of flowering plant that is subject to Southern Europe and Asia. The sweet flavor in licorice is provided by glycyrrhizin, which is 50 times sweeter than sugar. Licorice candy is a sweet which is usually flavored and colored black and red with the extracts of the roots of the licorice plant. A huge variety range of licorice sweets is produced all around the world. It is usually manufactured in the shape of chewy ropes or tubes. Black licorice combined with anise extract is also a well-known flavor in other types of sweets like jellybeans. In addition, there are various other licorice-based sweets that are sold in the United Kingdom, like licorice allsorts. Dutch and Nordic licorice normally contains ammonium chloride in place of sodium chloride, significantly in salty licorice.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Black Licorice, Red Licorice, Salty Licorice, Others), Application (Personal Consumption, Hotels, Restaurants, Institutes, Others), Ingredients (Licorice Extract, Sugar, Starch/Flour, Gelatine, Gum Arabic, Others), Distribution Channels (Online, Retail Stores, Super Markets, Hypermarkets, Others), Packaging (Re-closable Zipper Bags, Lay Down Bags, Overwraps, Stand Up Pouches, Others)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Adoption of These Licorice Candies, Owing to the Fact That They Help in Quitting Smoking, as Licorice is a Common Ingredient in Tobacco

Growing Demand for Diverse Flavors of Candy

Focus on Development and Innovations of New Flavored Candy

Growth Drivers in LimelightThe Growth in Population

Increase in Consumption of Licorice Due to the High Level of Calcium in it

Changing lifestyles and Standards Fueled by Rising Disposable Income

Challenges that Market May Face:Growing Dominance of the Local Players

Increasing the risk of adulteration

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Licorice Candy Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Licorice Candy Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Licorice Candy Market.

Chapter 3: Displayingthe Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Water Purifier

Chapter 4: Presenting the Licorice Candy Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Licorice Candy Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Licorice Candy Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

