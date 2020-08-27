Location of Things (LoT) market report is an in-depth study on the ICT industry while also explaining what Location of Things (LoT) market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are.

Esri, Alphabet Inc., HERE Technologies, IBM, Microsoft, Navizon, Inc., Qualcomm, Skyhook, Trimble Inc are turning heads in the Location of Things (LoT) market because of their product launches, their researches, joint ventures, merges, and accusations. This report brings to you all the companies profiles needed to be in the competition for the Location of Things (LoT) market With the help of SWOT analysis the report tell you about all the market restrain and drivers to be followed in the forecast years 2020-2027 While also explaining what the Location of Things (LoT) market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are.

Download PDF Sample Report Here https://bit.ly/3dhlse1

Latest market study on “Location of Things (LoT) Market to 2027 by Application (Mapping & Navigation, Asset Management, Location Intelligence, and Media & Marketing); and Industry Vertical (Retail, Industrial, Transportation & Logistics, Government & Utilities, Defense, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the Location of Things (LoT) market is estimated at US$ 19.10 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, and reach US$ 128.75 Bn by 2027. The report includes key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The global Location of Things market on the basis of Application is categorized into mapping & navigation, asset management, location intelligence, and media & marketing. All the industry sectors use the location based software tools for various purposes. The basic purpose behind using these tools is to organize the data obtained over the internet and put it to meaningful use. Abundant data is available through numerous data points, and the emergence of IoT has just propelled the data explosions. The numerous applications for using location based services are broadly categorized in our study for LoT market.

Competitive Landscape: Location of Things (LoT) Market

oEsri

oAlphabet Inc.

oHERE Technologies

oIBM

oMicrosoft

oNavizon, Inc.

oQualcomm

oSkyhook

oTrimble Inc.

Read More About This Report At https://bit.ly/3dgjuL0

The combination of IoT and General Positioning System (GPS) would change the movement of people, and goods in a huge way. Amongst the consumers today, the familiarity with the GPS technology is quite good, however the knowledge of the technology is comparatively limited. When the GPS technology is combined with the powerful IoT technology, large untapped potential values can be harnessed. Within the LoT, IoT would collect volumes of data from the devices whereas the GPS would be used in tracking the location of these as well as other devices.

For the mapping & navigation application, LoT technology empowers businesses to track the exact location of IoT based devices. With the exact location, these businesses can harness good information and thereby draw conclusions for their businesses. The mapping & navigation application could be highly useful in industry verticals such as healthcare, retail, industrial, and transportation & logistics.

Chapter Details of Location of Things (LoT) Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Location of Things (LoT) Market Landscape

Part 04: Location of Things (LoT) Market Sizing

Part 05: Location of Things (LoT) Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Major highlights of the report:

oAn all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

oThe evolution of significant market aspects

oIndustry-wide investigation of market segments

oAssessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

oMarket share evaluation

oStudy of niche industrial sectors

oTactical approaches of the market leaders

oLucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]