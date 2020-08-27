Medical Coding Market Continues to gain Steam | Major Giants Optum, nThrive, Oracle, Aviacode

Growing requirement for a universal language in medical documents for streamline hospital billing processes will help to reboots global medical coding market. Medical coding is the process of creation of proper record of patient care, accelerate payments to physicians, streamline the medical billing process and identify healthcare areas that require focus. Additionally, it is the transformation of healthcare processes, equipment, medical facilities, and analysis into universal medical alphanumeric codes. The main task of a medical coder is to evaluation clinical statements and allocate standard codes using Current Procedural Terminology (CPT), Tenth Revision, Clinical Modification (ICD-10-CM), and International Classification of Diseases and Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) Level II classification systems. According to AMA, the Global Medical Coding market is expected to see growth rate of 10.0%.

AMA Research published a new research publication on “Global Medical Coding Market Insights, to 2025” with 150+ pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Medical Coding market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are STARTEK Health (United States), Aviacode, Inc. (United States), Parexel International Corporation (United States), Maxim Health Information Services (United States), Precyse Solutions, LLC (United States), Medical Record Associates LLC. (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Verisk Analytics (United States), 3M Company (United States), nThrive, Inc. (United States) and Optum (United States).

Market Trend

Growth in Implementation of IT in Healthcare Settings

Fueling Demand for Universal Language in Medical Documents In Order To Streamline Hospital Billing Procedures

Market Drivers

Rising Occurrence of Insurance Frauds and Insurance Issues Associated With Misinterpretation of Medical Documents

Escalating Demand for Coding Services, Coupled With the Aforementioned Factors

Opportunities

Escalating Demand for World-Class Healthcare Services in Developing Regions

Increasing Number of Coders

Restraints

Rising Cyber Threat and Insecurity among Healthcare Providers and Patients

Market Competition

This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on Global Medical Coding Market. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. This study assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market. Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity like merger & Acquisitions, JVs, Product launch etc. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the Global Medical Coding Market. The study highlights how competition will change dynamics in the coming years and why players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

