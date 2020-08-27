Memory Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Research Reports, Industry Size, In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis by 360 Market Updates

Global “Memory Integrated Circuit (IC) Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Memory Integrated Circuit (IC) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Memory Integrated Circuit (IC) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Memory Integrated Circuit (IC) Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Emcore Corporation

Intel Corporation

Kotura Inc

Aifotec AG

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Onechip Photonics Inc.

Infinera Corporation

Finisar Corporation

Kaiam Corporation

CyOptics

Inc.

The Memory Integrated Circuit market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3%, during the forecast period of 2018-2023. The scope of the report includes various types, such as DRAM, NAND flash memory, etc., and different end-user verticals, such as consumer electronics, automotive, IT and telecommunication, etc. The regions considered under the scope of the report include – North America, Europe, etc.

Rising Proliferation of Smartphones, Feature Phones, and Tablets

The memory integrated circuit market is expected to record robust growth, owing to the ongoing developments related to smartphone devices. Intense competition among mobile manufacturers is expected to further drive the growth of the market studied, over the forecast period. Mobile integrated circuits are used in mobile phones, to enable the functions of amplifiers, oscillators, time-counter computer memory, microprocessors, etc. Developments in near field communication (NFC), which lead to the production of dynamic solutions for mobile couponing, mobile ticketing, and access control, are further expected to drive the growth of revenue.

The Healthcare Sector to Augment the Growth

The increasing need to provide secure access to emergency medical information, by supporting new processes for portable medical records and providing the platform to implement other applications, in line with the requirements of healthcare organizations, are creating a scope for memory ICs in the healthcare sector, thus driving the growth of the memory IC market. Memory ICs are mainly used to maintain the records of patients in medical equipment, such as electrocardiographs, medical PCs, blood analysis devices, and other electronic medical recording systems. The increasing technological advancements in the healthcare sector, to achieve the highest reliability and quality in processes, are further stimulating the market’s growth.

Asia-Pacific to Account for the Largest Share

Asia-Pacific is expected to record substantial growth, over the forecast period, due to population expansion and rise in the consumption of consumer electronics, in the region. The Asia-Pacific segment also accounts for over 25% of the global memory IC market. The presence of prominent semiconductor companies (such as Avago Technologies) in the region is expected to boost the growth of the memory integrated circuit market. In addition, the rising number of suppliers of semiconductor material required to manufacture ICs is boosting the production of memory ICs.

Jul 2018:Samsung launched a 7 nm FinFET platform technology, the first mainstream semiconductor manufacturing technology to use extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography and additional front-end scaling, and demonstrate a 50-60% reduction in power requirements.

