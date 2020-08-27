Global Metagenomic Sequencing Industry 2020 based on geographic classification with industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, segment, top company analysis, outlook, manufacturing cost structure, capacity, supplier and forecast to 2025. Along with global aspect, these reports cater regional aspects as well as global for the organizations.
Metagenomic sequencing is a relatively new environmental sequencing approach used to examine thousands of organisms in parallel and comprehensively sample all genes, providing insight into community biodiversity and function.
The Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026. The metagenomic sequencing market is observing significant growth, due to increasing demand for detecting bacterial diversity and the abundance of microbes in various environments before the isolation and cultivation of individual species. However, massive sequencing projects are expensive is one of the major factors expected to hamper the growth of the global market.
The global metagenomic sequencing market is primarily segmented based on different Product & Services, Technology and regions. On the basis of product & services, the market is divided into reagents & consumables, sample processing & library preparation instruments, sequencing services and analysis & data interpretation solutions. Depending on technology, it is categorized into shotgun metagenomic sequencing, 16S rRNA sequencing, metatranscriptomics, whole-genome sequencing & de novo assembly. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA
The Manufacturers Analyzed in Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market are –
Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., PerkinElmer, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., BGI Group, Macrogen Inc, GENEWIZ, Eurofins Scientific, Novogene Corporation.
On the basis of product & services:
Reagents & Consumables
Sample Processing & Library Preparation Instruments
Sequencing Services
Analysis & Data Interpretation Solutions
On the basis of technology:
Shotgun Metagenomic Sequencing
16S rRNA Sequencing
Metatranscriptomics
Whole-genome Sequencing & De Novo Assembly
Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:
North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico
Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy
Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea
South America- Brazil, Argentina
Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa
Partial Chapter of the Table of Content
Executive Summary
Introduction
Research Methodology
Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market Overview
Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market, by Product & Services
5.1. Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market, Size and Forecast, 2015-2026
5.2. Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market, by Reagents & Consumables, 2015-2026
5.2.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026
5.3. Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market, by Sample Processing & Library Preparation Instruments, 2015-2026
5.3.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026
5.4. Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market, by Sequencing Services, 2015-2026
5.4.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026
5.5. Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market, by Analysis & Data Interpretation Solutions, 2015-2026
5.5.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities
5.5.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026
Continued…………
