Global Metagenomic Sequencing Industry 2020 based on geographic classification with industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, segment, top company analysis, outlook, manufacturing cost structure, capacity, supplier and forecast to 2025.

Metagenomic sequencing is a relatively new environmental sequencing approach used to examine thousands of organisms in parallel and comprehensively sample all genes, providing insight into community biodiversity and function.

The Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026. The metagenomic sequencing market is observing significant growth, due to increasing demand for detecting bacterial diversity and the abundance of microbes in various environments before the isolation and cultivation of individual species. However, massive sequencing projects are expensive is one of the major factors expected to hamper the growth of the global market.

The global metagenomic sequencing market is primarily segmented based on different Product & Services, Technology and regions. On the basis of product & services, the market is divided into reagents & consumables, sample processing & library preparation instruments, sequencing services and analysis & data interpretation solutions. Depending on technology, it is categorized into shotgun metagenomic sequencing, 16S rRNA sequencing, metatranscriptomics, whole-genome sequencing & de novo assembly. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA

The Manufacturers Analyzed in Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market are –

Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., PerkinElmer, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., BGI Group, Macrogen Inc, GENEWIZ, Eurofins Scientific, Novogene Corporation.

On the basis of product & services:

Reagents & Consumables

Sample Processing & Library Preparation Instruments

Sequencing Services

Analysis & Data Interpretation Solutions

On the basis of technology:

Shotgun Metagenomic Sequencing

16S rRNA Sequencing

Metatranscriptomics

Whole-genome Sequencing & De Novo Assembly

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

South America- Brazil, Argentina

Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

