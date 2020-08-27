Mobile Backhaul Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact to Showing Impressive Growth by 2024 | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research

Global “Mobile Backhaul Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Mobile Backhaul in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Mobile Backhaul Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Mobile Backhaul Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Ericsson

NEC Corporation

Huawei

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Dragon Wave Corporation

Bridge Wave Communications

Aviat Networks Corporation

Ceragon Networks Ltd

Nokia Networks

Fujitsu

Cisco System Inc.

AT&T

The global mobile backhaul market is projected to witness a CAGR of 14.86% over the forecast period, 2018-2023. The market is expected to grow steadily, owing to the proliferation of small cells and a drastic rise in the mobile data traffic because of the increase in the number of data-capable devices and high-bandwidth applications. The increasing use of point-to-point microwave transport technology is also expected to drive the growth of this market, due to its offerings, such as cost-effective backhauling for high-speed voice and data services. Several factors, such as the proliferation of small cells and high penetration of smartphones contribute to market growth.

Growing Demand for Smart Phones and Connected Devices

Mobile networks are being developed to respond to growing broadband usage. Mobile data services are well on their way to becoming a necessary requirement for network consumers. Backhaul service portfolio gives operators direct access to innovation and quality. The benefits of backhaul services are the ability, accessibility, and increasing speed of data for smartphone users. Globally, significant rise in the use of connected devices, owing to high adoption of IoT, is expected to drive the market for mobile backhaul. Mobile data traffic is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period. Around 40% of the mobile data traffic is expected to originate from the residential and domestic use, and 25% from businesses and corporate environments.

IT & Telecommunication Segment to Account for a Significant Share of the Market

Globally, mobile data consumption continues to grow at a rapid pace, which is primarily driven by the growth in the number of smartphones and tablets. This has resulted in the introduction of LTE mobile technologies, known as 4G and eventually 5G cellular networks. The additional capacity and speed provided by 4G/LTE networks result in increasing strain on mobile backhaul networks. It also puts additional pressure on the carriers providing backhaul services. It is important for mobile network operators to deploy efficient and cost-effective transport solutions to manage the growth of mobile data traffic.

Asia-Pacific Occupied Major Market Share

The increased penetration of smartphones and the rise in data traffic are contributing to market growth. There is a high demand for mobile backhaul in China, which is one of the major reasons for this region to have a large share in the market. Major initiatives in these emerging economies are likely to increase investments in mobile backhaul solutions as there is a huge demand for managing old infrastructure and assets.

