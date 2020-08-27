Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market :Opportunities for the Forecast Period till 2026

Polaris Market Research continuously try to provide quality analysis and market estimation studies to its clients. The new report on 2019 Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market analysis, size, share, growth, trends and forecasts, focuses on customers research requirements and try to provide in-depth details on market trends.

The report depicts and highlights the overall market dynamics such as critical to business market trends, region wise growth, competitor benchmarking, and other important factors which would affect the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market in the near future.

The PDF brochure sample for this study can be downloaded by clicking on the below link: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/nano-satellite-and-micro-satellite-market/request-for-sample

Some of the major companies profiled in this study include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Planet Labs, Inc., Sierra Nevada Corporation, Raytheon Company, Clyde Space, Inc., SpaceQuest Ltd., Surrey Satellite Technology Limited, Vector Space Systems, Tyvak Inc., The Boeing Company, GomSpace Group AB, Harris Corporation, and Thales Group among others.

Important highlights of the market segments

The adoption of nano and micro satellites in the commercial sector has increased tremendously over the past few years owing to miniaturization of bulky satellite components, reduced costs, and standardization of satellite parts. In the commercial sector, these satellites are used in forestry, agriculture, energy, civil engineering, archaeology, insurance, and media and entertainment among others. These satellites are used for obtaining high-resolution earth imaging, space-based internet, and communication services. Planet, a company based in U.S., has a constellation of 36 small satellites in orbit, and offers high resolution imaging to consumers in the commercial sector. Other companies such as Skybox, Digital Globe, and O3B offer services such as real time satellite imaging, telecommunication, and space-based internet through these satellites.

North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Rise in applications of nano and micro satellites in agriculture, real estate, defense, and government sectors in the North American region is the major driver for market growth. The affordable price of these satellites also accelerates the penetration in the commercial sector. Rise in investment in the defense sector, along with technological advancement in telecommunication industry, is expected to drive the nano and micro satellite market growth during the forecast period.

