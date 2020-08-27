North America Smart Airport market :Opportunities for the Forecast Period till 2026

The North America Smart Airports Market size is expected to reach USD 7.74 billion by 2026 according to a new study by Polaris Market Research. The report “North America Smart Airport Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Technology Type (Security Systems, Communication Systems, Passenger, Cargo & Baggage Ground Handling Control, Air/Ground Traffic Control, Endpoint Devices) Component Type (Hardware, Software, Services); By Application Type (Aeronautical Operations, Non-Aeronautical Operations), By Location Type (Landside, Airside, Terminal Side); By Regions, Segments & Forecast, 2020 – 2026” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Passengers usually face problems in airport regarding long queues, waiting lines, security check-ins, less real-time information, flight delays, less space in airport, lack of proper customer service, improper baggage handling, lost baggage complaints and lack of facilities for overcoming all these problems airports across the globe are heading towards smart airport for providing better and seamless personalized experience to passengers. Growing demand of automated and self-service processes and growing demand of real time information in airport is driving North America smart airport market.

Smart airport security system technology is driving the market as various airports are implementing new innovative smart components such as, flight booking management, automatic check-in, way finding services to automated security checks and border control. The substantial growth prospects of the smart airport market can be attributed to the efforts undertaken by airports across the globe to enhance their business processes and provide optimized services. Airport operators are investing heavily on IT and digital technology for enhancing customer experience. Furthermore, smart airport landside location is adopting digital technologies such as, transport synchronization, real-time flight information, advanced booking and intelligent passenger steering for enhancing passenger experiences and other features. Moreover, Airside is upgrading in various domain such as, In-wallet scanning, geolocation of vehicles and coordination of vehicles with real time information of landing aircrafts. Modernization of old airports, introduction of new airports, development in commercial aviation, and increasing focus on green initiatives are the key growth drivers expected to boost market for smart airports in North America.

Cyber security threats are the major concern which may bother passengers in sharing their details with the smart airport system. Also, unauthorized usage of the system poses a threat to the airport administration IT solutions, central reservation systems, and passenger name records. It also includes unauthorized modification of software and hardware or any IT and communication system. Physical attacks in the form of vandalism, sabotage and explosives on airport assets can result in losses to the stakeholders and assets. Furthermore, human error is also one of the biggest threat which is caused by network administrators. Configuration errors can negatively impact security or operations in the form of cancelled flights, and system down time. Similarly end users, such as, airport employees can make errors by filling wrong passenger information.

The North American smart airports market was dominated by the US in 2018, however Canada is expected to witness faster growth during the forecast period. As US has the busiest airports, and the flying volume is increasing at a substantial rate each year, many airports here are in need of better ways to process the flyers. Implementation of robotics, artificial intelligence and machine learning is currently in trend in the US aviation industry. In Miami international airport, beacons technology is used for sending message and guiding location to passenger through navigation. The technology is helping airport in determining where passengers are congregating, and it further enhances in indoor mapping and sending relevant information to customers.

According to Architectural Record published in 2019, over 50 airports in the US are collectively projected to account for up to $70 billion in construction projects in the next three years. These projected not only focuses on renovation and modification, but also aims to refurbish, manufacture, install and operate the ITT systems. Furthermore, Canadian airports observed a 6.3% increase in overall traffic and a 9.8% increase in international footfall in 2017. This increasing passenger inflow has generated a greater need towards advanced technologies and thus is driving the growth of smart airports market in this region. Companies such as

The key players in the market include Amadeus IT Group S.A., Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, QinetiQ Group Plc, Sabre Corporation, Siemens AG, Rockwell Collins Inc., Thales Group, and T Systems International GmbH among others.