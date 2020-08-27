Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact – Industry Research Update, Future Scope, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2024

Global “Ostomy Drainage Bags Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Ostomy Drainage Bags in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Ostomy Drainage Bags Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Ostomy Drainage Bags Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

The Global Ostomy Drainage Bags market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The Ostomy Drainage Bags Market is expected to register a CAGR of about 3.6% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. An ostomy is a surgically created opening, called a stoma, in the body. It is a surgical opening for the collection of waste products, such as urine, stool, and mucus, from urinary bladder and intestine externally. Depending on the type of condition and needs of the patient an ostomy can be permanent or temporary. Different kinds of ostomies are named according to the organ involved, such as urostomy, colostomy, and ileostomy. Some of the ostomy products are ostomy care accessories and ostomy drainage bags.

Rapidly Growing Aging Population

The global population of geriatric population is increasing rapidly. According to statistics, in countries, like Singapore, Malaysia, Sweden, Germany, the number of older adults has gone up substantially. This expanding pool of geriatric population across the world is also fuelling the market as the elderly population is considered to be more vulnerable to different types of cancers. During and after surgery ostomy drainage bags are used extensively for controlling incontinence. This will allow substantial growth in the ostomy drainage bags market. Other factors increased incidence of inflammatory bowel disease and chron’s disease and rising colorectal and bladder cancer cases will lead to the rise in demand for ostomy drainage bags.

Alternative Surgical Procedures

Alternative treatment options for conditions, like bowel cancer are easily available. One of the treatment options is radiotherapy known as Papillon, an alternative to surgery, which reduces the likelihood of a permanent colostomy bag. The tendency of patients and caregivers to go for alternative treatments to ostomy decreases the overall usage of ostomy drainage bags. This result in an overall decrease in the growth of the ostomy drainage bags market.

Europe to Maintain Dominance in the Forecast Period

Europe is expected to retain its regional supremacy to be at the forefront of market growth until the year 2023. The regional market growth is encouraged by the high disposable income of the common people leading to the greater affordability to undergo the expensive procedure of ostomy. In addition to that, the existence of favorable reimbursements policies by the government reimbursement is also steering the growth of in the market in this region. On the other hand, the region of Asia Pacific is poised to expand at a very high rate of CAGR. The progress of the said region can be linked with the rising prevalence of colorectal cancer in various emerging countries, like Indonesia, Turkey, Philippines, and South Korea. The increased investments in the sector of medical devices and existence of various favorable policies of reimbursement in many of the developed nations, like Australia, and Japan are further stimulating the progress of the market for ostomy drainage bags market in the region of APAC.

Key Developments in the Ostomy Drainage Bags Market:

July 2017 – Convatec has agreed to buy Woodbury Holdings for enterprise value of 120.5 million pounds this acquisition will create a new home distribution business unit in the U.S. for catheter and incontinence related products

