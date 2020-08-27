Performance Additives Market Analysis With Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Trends, Demand, Future Opportunity Outlook 2025

Market Overview:

The global performance additives market was valued at USD 70.22 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 138.08 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2017 to 2025. Performance additives are chemicals that are added to improve any process right from automotive gasoline to chemical manufacturing. The cost advantages offered by these products is driving demand for these chemicals. The rising new product development to manufacture eco-friendly performance additives is expected to boost market demand.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing demand from end-use industries

1.2 Product Innovation

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Strict environment regulations

2.2 Raw material price volatility

Market Segmentation:

The global performance additives market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.

1. By Product:

1.1 Plastic Additives

1.1.1 Plasticizers

1.1.2 Flame Retardants

1.1.3 Impact Modifiers

1.1.4 Heat & Light Stabilizers

1.1.5 Others

1.2 Rubber Additives

1.2.1 Antidegradants

1.2.2 Accelerators

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Ink Additives

1.3.1 Rheology Modifier

1.3.2 Slip/Rub Material

1.3.3 Defoamers

1.3.4 Dispersant

1.3.5 Antioxidant

1.3.6 Chelating Agents

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Pigment Additives

1.4.1 Organic Pigments

1.4.2 Inorganic Pigments

1.5 Paints & Coating Additives

1.5.1 Antifoaming

1.5.2 Wetting & Dispersion

1.5.3 Biocides

1.5.4 Rheology Modification

1.5.5 Impact Modification

1.5.6 Others

2. By Application:

2.1 Packaging

2.1.1 Flexible Packaging

2.1.2 Rigid Packaging

2.1.3 Films & Sheets

2.2 Household Goods

2.2.1 Appliances

2.2.2 Flat Panel Displays

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Construction

2.4 Automotive

2.5 Industrial

2.5.1 Protective Coating

2.5.2 Metal & Surface Treatment

2.5.3 Printing Inks & Adhesives

2.5.4 Industrial Equipment

2.5.5 Chemical Industry

2.6 Wood & Furniture

2.7 Others

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Arkema SA

2. Evonik

3. BASF SE

4. Akzo Nobel N.V.

5. DOW Chemical Company

6. Clariant

7. Altana

8. Huntsman

9. Cytec Solvay

10. Lanxess AG

11. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

