Personal Care Ingredients Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast To 2025

Global Personal Care Ingredients Market
By Product (Surfactants, Emollients, Rheology Modifiers, Emulsifiers, Active Ingredients), Application (Hair Care, Oral Care, Skin Care, Make-Up) and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Rest of the World) Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025
Market Analysis:
The global personal care ingredients market was valued at USD 13.35 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 19.67 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2017 to 2025.
The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:
Market Definition:
The growing demand for skin care and oral care products is driving the demand for personal care ingredients. The lifestyle change in developing countries and rise in purchasing power is driving the demand for personal care ingredients. The growing population coupled with increasing awareness regarding skin care and hair care is expected to boost market demand over the forecast period.
Sample Infographics:
Market Dynamics:
1. Market Drivers
1.1 Changing lifestyle and increasing purchasing power of consumers in developing countries
1.2 Increasing demand for multifunctional ingredients
2. Market Restraints
2.1 Stringent government regulations
2.2 Growing demand for natural ingredients
Market Segmentation:
The global personal care ingredients market is segmented on the basis of ingredient, application, and region.
1. By Ingredient:
1.1 Emollients
1.2 Surfactants
1.3 Rheology Modifiers
1.4 Emulsifiers
1.5 Active Ingredients
1.6 Others
2. By End-Use:
2.1 Hair Care
2.2 Skin Care
2.3 Oral Care
2.4 Make-Up
2.5 Others
3. By Region:
3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)
3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)
3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
3.5 Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The major players in the market are as follows:
1. Stepan Company
2. Croda International PLC
3. Lonza Group Ltd.
4. Evonik
5. DOW Chemical Company
6. Clariant
7. Wacker Chemie AG
8. Ashland
9. Solvay SA
10. Huntsman Corporation
11. Symrise AG
12. Givaudan SA
13. Lubrizol Corporation
14. Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
15. Lonza Group Ltd.
These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.
