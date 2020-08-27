Personal Cloud Storage Market 2020 Global Market Share, Size, Opportunity, Manufacturers, Growth Factors, Statistics Data, And Regional Forecast To 2025

Personal Cloud Storage Market – Overview

The need to keep personal data safe is estimated to power the progress of personal cloud storage market 2020. The information and communication technology industry reports are put forth by Market Research Future, which focuses on market options for growth. A CAGR of 35.6 % is predicted to transform the market in the future.

The introduction of modern technologies has predicted to enhance the personal cloud storage market share in the coming period. The necessity for efficient storage is estimated to drive the personal cloud storage market in the upcoming period. The upsurge of credible security concerns is expected to motivate the personal cloud storage market growth in the forthcoming years.

Top Key Players

The foremost contenders in the personal cloud storage market are Google, Microsoft, ElephantDrive, Dropbox, Engyte, Amazon, Seagate, Box, Apple, Buffalo Technology, Sygarsync., Gemalto, D-Link Corporation, Lima Technology, MEGA Ltd., Mozy Inc., POLKAST LLC, and Dell among others.

Industry Updates:

Feb 2020 TerraMaster has publicized an entry-level NAS that can also be used as personal cloud storage. The F2-210 NAS has dual bays and backs up to 32 TB of storage. The TerraMaster F2-210 2-bay NAS is power-driven by Realtek’s RTD1296 SoC with four Arm Cortex-A53 cores and a multimedia engine that supports the hardware of 4Kp60 HDR10 content in H.265 and VP9 formats.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental evaluation of the personal cloud storage market has been segmented on the basis of user type, hosting type, revenue type, and region. On the revenue types, the personal cloud storage market has been divided into direct revenue and indirect revenue. Based on the user types, the personal cloud storage market has been segmented into small business, individual, and medium businesses. On the basis of hosting type, the personal cloud storage market has been bifurcated into users hosting and providers hosting. On the basis of regions, the personal cloud storage market consists of the Middle East, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and South America.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional assessment of the personal cloud storage market has been segmented into the Middle East, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and South America. The North American region is governing the personal cloud storage market due to the initiation of new technologies and augmented awareness among the multitude of individuals in the region. The European region along with the North American region, is anticipated to display substantial progress prospects in the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow quickly with the uppermost CAGR and is anticipated to back the market revenue immensely. The personal cloud storage market in the MEA is also likely to develop and its development will depend on the necessity for service agility and data security matters. Likewise, the regional market in the South American region is projected to develop progressively in the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The market is anticipated to enhance the appeal owing to the current developments in the market. The competitors in the market are also helping the expansion of the overall market but capitalizing on the enhancement of products. The government guidelines are estimated to form a background of prolific progress in the forecast period. The understanding of market stockholders is foreseen to increase upon the development indicators for the market. The intensification in the manufacturing prospective is appraised to generate a progressive product range in the global market. The admission to the distinguished target markets is projected to permit the market competitors to advance the impulse essential for victory in the estimated period. The creation of better raw material sources is predicted to improve sales and overall consumer satisfaction in the market. The appropriate understanding of consumer needs is expected to allow the market players to harness market demands effectively.

