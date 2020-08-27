Personalized Nutrition Market Opportunities, Regional Trends, Competitive Landscape, And Potential of Industry 2027

Reports and Data sheds light on the market scope, potential, and performance perspective of the Global Personalized Nutrition Market by carrying out an extensive market analysis. The global Personalized Nutrition market report is designed to offer a holistic understanding of the market structure including the historical, existing, and predictions for the estimated growth of the market in the forecast period. The study offers precise assessments and projections for the market value, share, production capacity, demand, and growth of the industry in the forecast period by the year 2027.

This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 scenario. The Coronavirus pandemic has greatly affected the global industry. It has brought along various changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and the initial and future assessment of the impact are covered in the research report. The report discusses all major aspects of the market with expert opinions on the current status along with a historical analysis.

The report also emphasizes the initiatives undertaken by the companies operating in the market including product innovation, product launches, and technological development to help their organization offer more effective products in the market. It also studies notable business events, including corporate deals, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, product launches, and brand promotions.

In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies-

Caligenix, BASF SE, Careof, DNAFit, DayTwo Inc., Genomix Nutrition, Habit Food Personalized LLC, GX Sciences, Lonza, InsideTracker, Metagenics, Inc, Nutrigenomix Inc., DSM, and Telomere Diagnostics.

Personalized Nutrition product types, applications, geographies, and end-user industries are the key market segments that are comprised in this study. The report speculates the prospective growth of the different market segments by studying the current market standing, performance, demand, production, sales, and growth prospects existing in the market.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Dietary Supplements and Nutraceuticals Vitamins Botanicals Proteins Minerals Amino Acids Enzymes Others

Functional Food Proteins Vitamins Fibers Fatty Acids Minerals Prebiotics & Probiotics Carotenoids

Functional Beverage Sports and performance drinks Smart drinks

Digitalized DNA-based Diet

Sports Nutragenomics

Others

Dosage Forms Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Tablets

Capsule

Powders

Liquids

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Additional Supplements

Medicinal Supplements

Sports Nutrition

Lifestyle Diseases

Inherited Diseases

Others

The regional segmentation includes the present and forecast demand for the Personalized Nutrition Market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It covers the individual application segments of the market in each region.

