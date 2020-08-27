Pet Insurance Market Top Key Players, Size, Share, Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2026

The global pet insurance market size is projected to reach USD 11.25 billion by 2026. The increasing pet adoption in leading countries across the world will have a direct impact on the growth of the market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Pet Insurance Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Policy Coverage Type (Accident & Illness, Accident Only, Others), By Animal Type (Dog, Cat, Others), By Provider (Public, Private) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 6.05 billion in 2018. Driven by flexibility in product offerings, the market will exhibit a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

A few of the leading companies that are operating in the global market include:

Trupanion

Anicom Holdings

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

ASPCA

Healthy Paws Pet Insurance, LLC.

Embrace Pet Insurance Agency, LLC

Figo Pet Insurance LLC.

Agria Pet Insurance Ltd

24PetWatch

Pets Best Insurance Services, LLxC.

The pet insurance market will benefit from the increasing pet adoption in leading countries across the world. Pet insurance refers to a policy that covers medical as well as accidental factors that is associated with the pets. The emphasis on the well-being and health of pets, by private as well as government organizations will create several growth opportunities. The presence of several private organizations offering premium insurance policies will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. Several companies are focused on offering novel services as well as concessions in a bid to establishing a stronghold in the market. These factors will aid the growth of the market in the coming years.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global pet insurance market. It highlights the latest product launches and recent innovations in the market and states their impact on the growth of the market. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions are made with respect to leading companies and products in the coming years. Forecast values have been provided for the market for the period of 2019-2026. The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Pricing Analysis of Top Insurers, by Animal Type

Pet Adoption Statistics, Across Major Countries

Key Merger And Acquisition Strategies by Top Players

New Product Launch Global Pet Insurance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Policy Coverage Type Accident & Illness Accident Only Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Animal Type Cat Dog Others



