Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market report delivers data on manufacturers, geographical regions, types, applications, key drivers, challenges, Opportunities, annual growth rate, market share, revenue and the actual process of overall Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing. It also delivers information on types, applications and its regional markets
It is an industrial-scale process in which synthesis and production of drugs by pharmaceutical companies on contract basis. The process of drug manufacturing can be broken down into a series of unit operations, such as milling, granulation, coating, tablet pressing, and others.
The global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026. The market is witnessing significant growth, owing to increasing prevalence of cancer, diabetes other chronic disorders is also anticipated to drive the market. However, high cost of initial setup and strict regulation norms are the major factors expected to hamper the growth of the global market.
The global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is primarily segmented based on different by service type, end user and regions. On the basis of by Service type, the market is divided into pharmaceutical API manufacturing services, pharmaceutical FDF manufacturing services, biologics API manufacturing services, biologics FDF manufacturing services and drug development services. Depending on end user, it is categorized into big pharma, small & mid-size pharma, generic pharmaceutical companies and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA
The Manufacturers Analyzed in Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market are –
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Catalent, Lonza Group, Recipharm AB, Vetter Pharma International GMBH, FAMAR Health Care Services, Aenova Group, Consort Medical, Almac Group, Siegfried Holding AG.
On the basis of service type:
Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Services
Pharmaceutical FDF Manufacturing Services
Biologics API Manufacturing Services
Biologics FDF Manufacturing Services
Drug Development Services
On the basis of end user:
Big Pharma
Small & Mid-size Pharma
Generic Pharmaceutical Companies
Other End Users
The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:
Manufacturers
Suppliers
Distributors
Government Body & Associations
Research Institutes
Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:
North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico
Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy
Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea
South America- Brazil, Argentina
Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa
Partial Chapter of the Table of Content
Executive Summary
Introduction
Research Methodology
Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market Overview
Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market, by Service Type
5.1. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market, Size and Forecast, 2015-2026
5.2. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market, by Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Services, 2015-2026
5.2.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026
5.3. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market, by Pharmaceutical FDF Manufacturing Services, 2015-2026
5.3.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026
5.4. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market, by Biologics API Manufacturing Services, 2015-2026
5.4.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026
5.5. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market, by Biologics FDF Manufacturing Services, 2015-2026
5.5.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities
5.5.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026
5.6. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market, by Drug Development Services, 2015-2026
5.6.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities
5.6.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026
Continued…………
