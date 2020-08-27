Plastics Market Size, Growth, Industry Share, Global Demand and Forecast to 2026

The report further mentions that the Plastics Market size is projected to reach USD 647.48 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. However, it stood at USD 441.55 billion in 2018.

Fortune Business Insights™ recently published a research report titled, “Plastics Market, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyvinyl Chloride, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polyamide, Polycarbonate, Polyurethane, Polystyrene, and Others), By End-Use Industry (Packaging, Automotive & Transportation, Infrastructure & Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Electrical & Electronics, Textile, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”.

Highlights of the Report

Country-wise analysis of significant geographical regions.

Extensive analysis of polymers market expansion and market-entry strategies.

Competitive landscape, such as new product launches, agreements, contracts, investments, strategic collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions.

In-depth information about the Plastics Market trends, opportunities, challenges, growth drivers, and barriers.

Increasing Demand from Food & Beverage Industry to Accelerate Growth

In several industries, namely, consumer goods, automotive, food & beverage, and electrical & electronics, the demand for plastics is increasing at a rapid rate. Above all, in the food & beverage industry, plastics are used at a large scale because of the increasing demand for packaging materials. As per one of our lead analysts, “Plastics are capable of acting as the stumbling blocks between the external environment and the food items. Therefore, the existing manufacturers are inclining more towards enhanced plastic packaging to reduce quality degradation and possibility of food contamination.” These factors are set to drive the Plastics Market growth during the forthcoming years.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out some of the most renowned companies present in the Plastics Market. They are as follows:

Borouge

LyondellBasell

Braskem

SABIC

Covestro AG

Dow

BASF SE

Reliance Industries Limited

INEOS

ExxonMobil Chemical

China Petroleum Corporation

Inoac Corporation

Total S.A.

DuPont

Formosa Plastics Group

Other key players

