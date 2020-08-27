Bulletin Line

Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP)

Global “Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) in these regions. This report also studies the global Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP):

  • Platelet Rich Plasma is a biologic isolated from whole blood that is preferentially enriched for platelets. While platelets are the primary component of PRP, preparations may also contain other cellular components such as white blood cells (WBCs) and peripheral stem cells. These components all play a biological role in the healing process and are provided at concentrated levels in PRP. Thus, PRP may help optimize the conditions for healing of bone and soft tissue.

    Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market Manufactures:

  • Harvest Technologies
  • DePuy Synthes
  • Stryker
  • Zimmer Biomet
  • Arthrex
  • Exactech
  • Emcyte Corporation
  • Arteriocyte
  • Adilyfe

    Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market Types:

  • P-PRP
  • L-PRP
  • L-PRF

    Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market Applications:

  • Orthopedic Surgery
  • Cosmetic Surgery
  • General Surgery
  • Other Surgeries

    Scope of this Report:

  • In 2017, P-PRP is the largest segment of PRP utilized globally and held more than 63% of market share in the global PRP market. Rich content of platelets and growth factors and conventional type of PRP are the key factors that contributed in the dominance of P-PRP segment. Meanwhile, L-PRF is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.
  • PRP products are used for improving the rate of injury healing process in sports and orthopedic diseases and as dermal fillers in cosmetic industries. Orthopedic surgery was the largest application segment in 2017, accounting for more than 37% of the global PRP market. Multiple applications of PRP in cosmetic surgeries and its cost-effectiveness are the prominent factors catalyzing growth of this market in cosmetic surgery.
  • Geographically, in 2017 North America dominated the global PRP market and held more than 53% of the market share. Factors such as increasing number of cosmetic and orthopedic surgeries, key players domiciled in the region and strong awareness about PRP therapy and devices are supporting the dominance of the region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness strong growth and emerge as the most promising and fastest growing market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.
  • The worldwide market for Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.3% over the next five years, will reach 400 million USD in 2024, from 190 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

