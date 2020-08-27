Portable Imaging Solutions Market 2020 Global Top Leading Company Analysis, Industry Outlook, Emerging Trends, Size, Share and Forecast till 2026

The global “portable imaging solutions market size” is anticipated to grow significantly considering the rapid adoption of mobile imaging systems. Fortune Business Insights™ in their recent report titled, “Portable Imaging Solutions Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (X-ray, Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners, Ultrasound Systems, Others), By End-user (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Specialty clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” discusses the vital growth trajectories in details. The report includes detailed qualitative and quantitative research using different methodologies to extract information for the market. Furthermore, it furnishes the reader with different market aspects such as the drivers, challenges, or trends, helping them to gain valuable insights into the market.

It further offers information on competitive landscape, emphasizing on latest acquisitions, business expansion plans, launches, and newly adopted technologies which renders all-inclusive information of leading players.

Leading Players operating in the Portable Imaging Solutions Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Siemens

Shimadzu Corporation

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Carestream Health

MinXray Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Neurologica Corp.

Surge in Chronic Diseases to Spur Market Growth

The portable imaging solutions market share is expected to witness a boost owing to rising prevalence of chronic diseases around the globe. As per data by World Health Organization (WHO), the total number of cancer patients in the world in 2018 was reported to be 18.1 million and is estimated to reach 29.5 million by the year 2040. Moreover, increasing number of mobile imaging service providers is expected to cater to the rising needs of chronic diseases diagnosis among people. This, in turn, is likely to drive the market in the forthcoming years. In addition to this, growing preference for portable and hand-held imaging systems with technological advancements is expected to increase the overall market size during the forecasted period.

Portable Imaging Solutions Market Segmentation:

By Product

X-ray Analog X-ray Digital X-ray

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

Ultrasound Systems

Others

By End-user

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Speciality clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Portable Imaging Solutions Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What are the key technological and Portable Imaging Solutions Market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Why Choose Fortune Business Insights?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Portable Imaging Solutions Market growth?

Related Reports:

