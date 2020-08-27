Power Assist Wheelchair Market: Current Business Trends & Growth Opportunities 2020-2026

The global power assist wheelchair market size is set to gain impetus from the increasing geriatric population. As per a report by the National Institutes of Health, in 2016, around 617 million people worldwide were aged between 65 years and above. However, it is expected to jump up to 1.6 billion by 2050. Additionally, these types of wheelchairs are used by the disabled populaces and those with lower muscle strength on account of grave injuries or chronic illnesses. Nowadays, they are equipped with several unique features, such as adjustable seats with soft pads, unlike manual wheelchairs. It would increase sales and affect the market positively.

Key Players Operating in The Power Assist Wheelchair Market Include:

Amylior Inc.

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Sunrise Medical (US) LLC

Magic Mobility Pty Ltd.

Karma Medical Products Co., LTD.

MERITS CO. LTD.

21st Century SCIENTIFIC Inc.

Heartway Medical Products Co., Ltd.

Permobil AB

Invacare Corporation

CTM Chien TI Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Comfort Wheelchair

Electric Mobility Euro Ltd.

Other key market players

Objective of Studies:

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Power Assist Wheelchair Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Power Assist Wheelchair Market.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current Power Assist Wheelchair Market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Power Assist Wheelchair Market.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the Power Assist Wheelchair Market trends and growth drivers?

How many segments does the market contain?

What are the opportunities and challenges that the market may face?

How are the key players keeping up with the changing consumer behavior?

What are the latest industry developments?

