Prader-will syndrome Clinical Trial Insight, Pipeline Assessment, Companies, Emerging Drugs by DelveInsight

Key Companies Covered:

Soleno Therapeutics Inc.

Levo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics

Harmony Biosciences

And Many Others

Drugs Covered:

Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR)

LV-101

Livoletide or AZP-531

Pitolisant

And Many Others

Prader-Willi syndrome is a complex genetic condition that affects many parts of the body. In infancy, this condition is characterized by weak muscle tone (hypotonia), feeding difficulties, poor growth, and delayed development. Beginning in childhood, affected individuals develop an insatiable appetite, which leads to chronic overeating (hyperphagia) and obesity. Some people with Prader-Willi syndrome, particularly those with obesity, also develop type 2 diabetes (the most common form of diabetes).

The disease occurs due to the loss of function of several genes in a particular region of chromosome number 15. Among these are genes that provide instructions for making molecules called small nucleolar RNAs (snoRNAs).

According to NORD, Prader-Will Syndrome (PWS) is the first syndromic form of neurodevelopmental disorder that was confirmed to be caused due to imprinting errors leading to a genetic multisystem disorder characterized during infancy by lethargy, diminished muscle tone (hypotonia), feeding difficulties, poor weight gain and growth hormone deficiency.

Although considered a “rare” disorder, PWS is one of the most common conditions seen in genetic clinics and is the most common genetic cause of obesity that has been identified to date.

Report Introduction Prader-Willi Syndrome Prader-Willi Syndrome Current Treatment Patterns Prader-Willi Syndrome – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective Therapeutic Assessment Prader-Willi Syndrome Late Stage Products (Phase-III) Prader-Willi Syndrome Mid Stage Products (Phase-II) Early Stage Products (Phase-I) Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products Inactive Products Dormant Products Prader-Willi Syndrome Discontinued Products Prader-Willi Syndrome Product Profiles Prader-Willi Syndrome Key Companies Prader-Willi Syndrome Key Products Dormant and Discontinued Products Prader-Willi Syndrome Unmet Needs Prader-Willi Syndrome Future Perspectives Prader-Willi Syndrome Analyst Review Appendix Report Methodology

