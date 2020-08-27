Probiotics Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Probiotics Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Probiotics Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Probiotics Industry. Probiotics market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Probiotics market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

The scope of the market includes probiotics, such as functional food and beverage, dietary supplement and animal feed by type. Probiotic dietary supplements are not used for the treatment or cure of any specific disorders, significantly. However, they serve as a mode of delivering certain ingredients in the body to complement the diet. By distribution channel, the market is categorized as supermarkets/ hypermarkets, pharmacies/health stores, convenience stores, and others.

Market Overview:

The probiotics market is forecasted to reach USD 76.85 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The probiotic market is driven by the robust demand for health-based products, among consumers, especially by the younger generations. Probiotics are a part of functional foods and beverages, and are known for improving gut functionality, along with other benefits, including immunity boost and so on. There is no clear demarcation for probiotics-based pharmaceuticals and food products, with variations across different countries. Thus, the complexity in the regulatory, legislative, and technological aspects is serving as a major hurdle for the market growth. Probiotics Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Nestle SA

Groupe Danone

PepsiCo Inc.

Kevita Inc.

Chr. Hansen

BioGaia

Moringa Milk

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd