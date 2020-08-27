Probiotics Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Probiotics Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Probiotics Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Probiotics Industry. Probiotics market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Probiotics market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
The scope of the market includes probiotics, such as functional food and beverage, dietary supplement and animal feed by type. Probiotic dietary supplements are not used for the treatment or cure of any specific disorders, significantly. However, they serve as a mode of delivering certain ingredients in the body to complement the diet. By distribution channel, the market is categorized as supermarkets/ hypermarkets, pharmacies/health stores, convenience stores, and others.
Market Overview:
Probiotics Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Functional Food and Beverage serve the largest probiotic market
The functional food and beverage segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2017, as it has various applications in the food industry, led by the increasing awareness among consumers and the on-going convenience trend. Functional foods and beverages containing probiotics have gained popularity in the market, recently, as they contain biologically active ingredients that have more metabolic and physiological health benefits than nutritional benefits. There is an increase in the consumer demand for non-dairy probiotic products as they have low lactose and cholesterol content, and they do not have to be refrigerated. Some of the popular innovations include – juices, non-dairy beverages, including Kombucha, vegetables, cereal-based products, chocolate-based products, processed meat, etc.
Supermarket/Hypermarket segment accounts for maximum revenue share
Functional dairy and fortified juices witnessed an increased demand among the supermarkets/hypermarkets and convenience stores. Supermarkets/hypermarkets offer shoppers a one-stop shopping experience in a wide range of products of different brands, enabling them to make an easy purchase. Supermarkets are considered to be the best platform for the launch of new products, particularly the food and beverage segment. It has been observed that new product launches increase the demand for probiotic in supermarkets/hypermarkets. Continuous growth in demand globally is boosting the purchase of probiotics in this retail mode.
Detailed TOC of Probiotics Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Functional Food and Beverage
5.1.2 Dietary Supplements
5.1.3 Animal Feed
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets
5.2.2 Pharmacies/Health Stores
5.2.3 Convenience Stores
5.2.4 Other Distribution Channels
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Russia
5.3.2.5 Italy
5.3.2.6 Spain
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 Australia
5.3.3.3 China
5.3.3.4 Japan
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 UAE
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
6.2 Most Active Companies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Nestle SA
6.4.2 Groupe Danone
6.4.3 PepsiCo Inc. – Kevita Inc.
6.4.4 Chr. Hansen
6.4.5 BioGaia
6.4.6 Moringa Milk
6.4.7 Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd
6.4.8 Lifeway Foods Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
