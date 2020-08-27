“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

People carry their phones with them pretty much constantly throughout the day and keep them beside their beds all over the night. Mobile phones are estimated to create significant opportunity to increase programmatic spending. As the mobile market grows, mobile advertising will be used on a wider scale and there is a greater demand for more sophisticated technology. Mobile is getting closer to replacing desktops as ‘the first screen’ programmatic technology confidently making its way to mobile phones. The emergence of new ways and tools to monitor and measure relevant data on mobile devices is affecting bright prospects for programmatic mobile video.

Programmatic Advertising Platform Market by Top Manufacturers:

AppNexus Inc., AOL Inc. (Verizon Communications Inc.), Yahoo! Inc., DataXu Inc., Adroll.com, Google Inc. (Doubleclick), Adobe Systems Incorporated, Rubicon Project Inc., Rocket Fuel Inc., MediaMath Inc., IPONWEB Holding Limited (BidSwitch), Between Digital, Fluct, Adform, The Trade Desk, Turn Inc., Beeswax, Connexity, Inc., Centro, Inc., RadiumOne, Inc.

By Transaction Mode

Real Time Bidding, Private Marketplace, Automated Guaranteed

By Ad Format

Desktop Display, Desktop Video, Mobile Display, Mobile Video

By Enterprise Size

SMBs, Large Enterprises

Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, market share of top players in these regions, forecast, like

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Peru and Argentina)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia)

Detailed TOC of 2019-2024 Global and Regional Programmatic Advertising Platform Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Brief Introduction by Major Type

1.3 Brief Introduction by Major Application

1.4 Brief Introduction by Major Regions

Chapter 2 Production Market Analysis

2.1 Global Production Market Analysis

2.1.1 2013-2018 Global Capacity, Production, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis

2.1.2 2013-2018 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

2.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

2.2.1 2013-2018 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

Chapter 3 Sales Market Analysis

3.1 Global Sales Market Analysis

3.1.1 2013-2018 Global Sales Volume, Sales Price and Sales Revenue Analysis

3.1.2 2013-2018 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

3.2 Regional Sales Market Analysis

3.2.1 2013-2018 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

Chapter 4 Consumption Market Analysis

4.1 Global Consumption Market Analysis

4.1.1 2013-2018 Global Consumption Volume Analysis

4.2 Regional Consumption Market Analysis

4.2.1 2013-2018 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

Chapter 5 Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

5.1 Global Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

5.2 Regional Production, Sales Volume and Consumption Volume Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 6 Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

6.1 Global Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

6.1.1 2013-2018 Global Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison

6.2 Regional Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

6.2.1 United States

6.2.2 Europe

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 India

6.2.6

Chapter 7 Major Type Analysis

7.1 2013-2018 Major Type Market Share

Chapter 8 Major Application Analysis

8.1 2013-2018 Major Application Market Share

Chapter 9 Industry Chain Analysis

9.1 Up Stream Industries Analysis

9.1.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

9.1.2 Equipment and Suppliers

9.2 Manufacturing Analysis

9.2.1 Manufacturing Process

9.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

9.2.3 Manufacturing Plants Distribution Analysis

9.3 Industry Chain Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 Global and Regional Market Forecast

10.1 Production Market Forecast

10.1.1 Global Market Forecast

10.1.2 Major Region Forecast

10.2 Sales Market Forecast

10.2.1 Global Market Forecast

10.2.2 Major Classification Forecast

10.3 Consumption Market Forecast

10.3.1 Global Market Forecast

10.3.2 Major Region Forecast

10.3.3 Major Application Forecast

Chapter 11 Major Manufacturers Analysis

1 Company Introduction

11.2 Product Specification and Major Types Analysis

3 2013-2018 Production Market Performance 4 2013-2018 Sales Market Performance 5 Contact Information

……..

Chapter 12 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

12.1 New Project SWOT Analysis

12.2 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter 13 Conclusions

