Prostate Cancer Diagnostics and Therapy Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:
The prostate gland is located in the pelvis, below the bladder and in front of the rectum. Prostate cancer begins when normal cells in the prostate begin to multiply uncontrollably. The scope of the study is limited to revenue generated by various diagnostic and therapeutic products used in the management of benign prostatic hyperplasia, prostatic adenocarcinoma, and small cell carcinoma, among other types of prostate cancer.
Market Overview:
Prostate Cancer Diagnostics and Therapy Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
The Prostate-specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Segment is Expected to Grow at Rapid Pace.
Prostate-specific Antigen (PSA) is a protein produced by prostate cells. Therefore, the PSA test is performed to diagnose prostate cancer (PCa) in men and for follow-up post treatment to check if the cancer relapses. PSA testing is an important tool for detecting prostate cancer, which measures the level of PSA in a man’s blood. Medicare and several private insurers provide coverage for an annual PSA test for all Medicare-eligible men aged 50 and older. The PSA testing is gaining popularity among clinicians and hospitals, owing to the increasing number of people being affected by prostate cancer. It has more market value in the countries with high prevalence rate (Western) and low prevalence rate (Asian), as PSA is used globally for the early detection/screening of prostate cancer.
PSA testing is anticipated to reduce the likelihood of death from prostate cancer. Refinements of the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test have been developed to reduce the number of false positive results. Therefore, due to the rising prevalence of prostate cancer, the market is expected to witness high growth rate, over the forecast period.
United States is Expected to Retain the Largest Market Share During the Period of Forecast.
Prostate cancer is considered as one of the most common cancers among American men, and more than 60% of all prostate cancers are diagnosed in men older than 65. According to the American Cancer Society’s, 2019, there are about 174,650 new cases of prostate cancer accounting for 31,620 deaths. Hence, it is considered to have an early diagnosis of the condition. In case of the treatment, the early stages of prostate cancer are treated by radiation therapy and for the late stages, where it has spread beyond the prostate gland, hormone therapy, chemotherapy, and or immunotherapy treatments, are recommended. In the case of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), resectoscopy is the major treatment procedure. Zytiga and Xtandi are the major therapeutics that are used for treatment. Zytiga is approved for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). With promising pipeline drugs, such as Apalutamide, the market of therapeutics is expected to increase.
Detailed TOC of Prostate Cancer Diagnostics and Therapy Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Aging Population and High Prevalence Rate of Prostate Cancer
4.2.2 Innovation in Drugs and Developments in Genomics and Proteomics
4.2.3 Increasing Government Initiatives for Cancer Awareness
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of Prostate Cancer Drugs
4.3.2 Low Success Rate of Clinical Trials
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia
5.1.2 Prostatic Adenocarcinoma
5.1.3 Small Cell Carcinoma
5.1.4 Other Types
5.2 By Modality
5.2.1 Diagnosis
5.2.1.1 Tissue Biopsy
5.2.1.2 Transrectal Ultrasound
5.2.1.3 Clinical Laboratory Examination
5.2.1.3.1 Prostate-specific Antigen Testing
5.2.1.3.2 Urine Testing
5.2.1.4 Diagnostic Imaging
5.2.2 Treatment
5.2.2.1 Surgery
5.2.2.2 Radiation Therapy
5.2.2.3 Therapeutics
5.2.2.3.1 Hormone Therapy
5.2.2.3.2 Chemotherapy
5.2.2.3.3 Other Treatments
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Ipsen SA
6.1.2 Bayer AG
6.1.3 Astellas Pharma Inc.
6.1.4 Abbvie Inc.
6.1.5 Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC
6.1.6 AstraZeneca PLC
6.1.7 Sanofi-Aventis
6.1.8 Tolmar Inc.
6.1.9 Koninklijke Philips NV
6.1.10 Hologic Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
