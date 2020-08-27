Prostate Cancer Diagnostics and Therapy Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Prostate Cancer Diagnostics and Therapy Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Prostate Cancer Diagnostics and Therapy Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Prostate Cancer Diagnostics and Therapy Industry. Prostate Cancer Diagnostics and Therapy market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Prostate Cancer Diagnostics and Therapy market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

The prostate gland is located in the pelvis, below the bladder and in front of the rectum. Prostate cancer begins when normal cells in the prostate begin to multiply uncontrollably. The scope of the study is limited to revenue generated by various diagnostic and therapeutic products used in the management of benign prostatic hyperplasia, prostatic adenocarcinoma, and small cell carcinoma, among other types of prostate cancer.

The prostate cancer diagnostics and therapy market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 6.1% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– The major factor driving the growth of the market studied is aging population and high prevalence rate of prostate cancer. Prostate cancer is the second most common type of cancer in male population. About 80% of men who reach 80 years of age are diagnosed with it.

– As per the estimates provided by the American Cancer Society, in 2018, the United States is expected to witness over 164,690 new cases of prostate cancer, with over 29,430 related deaths. Nearly 60% of the total prostate cancer cases diagnosed are among men aged 65 years or older. One in every nine men is expected to be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime.

In addition, according to the United States Census Bureau's Statistics, the total number of people aged 65 and older exceeds 50 million as of 2017, and the number of elderly is projected to increase by almost 18 million during 2020-2030. The number of people aged 85 and older is expected to triple from an estimated 6 million of today to nearly 20 million, by 2060. The risk of developing prostate cancer increases significantly with age, and rise in geriatric population is one of the leading factors that contribute to the expansion of the market.

Prostate Cancer Diagnostics and Therapy Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Ipsen SA

Bayer AG

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Abbvie Inc.

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC

AstraZeneca PLC

Sanofi

Aventis

Tolmar Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV