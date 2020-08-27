Prostate Stents Market 2020: Global Technological Advancements, Industry Growth Analysis, Regional Share, Trends Forecast till 2026

The global “prostate stents market size” is poised to experience a period of considerable expansion owing to the increasing prevalence of prostate cancer worldwide. The prostate is a gland that is located near the bladder in men and is regulated by the hormone testosterone. According to the GLOBOCAN report produced by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), nearly 1,276,106 new prostate cancer cases were reported in 2018, making it the fifth-leading cause of global deaths and second-most common cancer in men. In the US, the American Cancer Society estimated that approximately 174,650 men in America were diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2019. More importantly, the risk factors associated with prostate disorders and cancers include obesity, old age, family history, African-American ethnicity, and genetic changes.

The first two risk factors pose the greatest threat as the number of obese people are growing and the global geriatric population is unswervingly expanding. The combined effect of these developments is expected to be seen on the demand for advanced treatments for treating prostate disorders and drive the prostate stents market trends in the forthcoming years.

Leading Players operating in the Prostate Stents Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Cook Medical

Olympus Corporation

Smith and Nephew

Coloplast Group

Pure Medical Devices

Protek Medical Products, Inc.

Possible Side Effects of Prostatic Stents to Negatively Impact Uptake

A prostate stent is a medical device inserted into the prostate gland to widen or open up the male urethra. This device has proven to be a blessing for men with Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) who cannot withstand surgery or any other aggressive treatments. However, these devices can prove disadvantageous owing to some of the side-effects they are likely to have on the patient. For example, prostate stents can lead to increased frequency of urination with reduced incontinence. Since these stents have a fixed diameter, moving or recalibrating them may not be possible once they are placed.

Furthermore, in case they get dislodged, they can obstruct the path of the urine or may even cause complete incontinence. As a result, stringent regulations have been placed on the commercial sale of these stents. This, along with lack of skilled professionals, is anticipated to mar the prostate stents market growth in the coming decade.

Prostate Stents Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Permanent

Temporary

By Material Type

Metal

Plastic

others

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Research and Academic Institutes

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

