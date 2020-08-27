Protective Packaging Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Protective Packaging Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Protective Packaging Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Protective Packaging Industry. Protective Packaging market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Protective Packaging market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

The two types of materials used for protective packaging are plastic and paper and paperboard. They are designed and constructed to protect the goods from atmospheric, magnetic, and electrostatic vibrations or shocks.

Market Overview:

The protective packaging market was valued at USD 24.61 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 32.53 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 4.77 %, during the forecast period of 2019-2024. Logistics and material handling technology, with its development and innovation, has played a significant role in the evolution and adoption of new generation packaging products. These protective packaging products have evolved to be smart, and the reduction in the price of sensors, network, and communicating devices has augmented the market.

– In the present market scenario, customer retention for a business is beneficial, as a satisfied customer has high worth for the company’s image. Hence, an increased focus on extending shelf life of products, coupled with growing demand for eco-friendly materials and the growing consumer awareness on product quality, and the trust of prospective and potential customers are some factors driving the market.

– The paper mailers are gaining more market share with their environment-friendly qualities, such as better suitability for recycling. This is one of the major trends in the developed markets, such as North America, where the recycling programs are extensively employed, as well as stringent environmental regulations are in place.

– E-commerce logistics have evolved their packaging standards, complementing the protective packaging market. Protective packaging is used either as a primary or a secondary packaging material depending upon the products’ end use application. The extended application and a variety of material choices make it ideal for almost all end-user industry vertical in one way or another. Protective Packaging Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

3M Corporation

Automated Packaging Systems Inc.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

MJS Packaging Company

Mold

Rite Plastics

Placon Corporation

Pregis Corporation

Riverside Paper Co.

Sealed Air Corporation

Signode Protective Packaging Solutions

Sonoco Products Company

Smurfit Kappa Group

Huhtamaki Group

DS Smith PLC

International Paper