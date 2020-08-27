Protective Packaging Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Protective Packaging Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Protective Packaging Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Protective Packaging Industry. Protective Packaging market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Protective Packaging market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
The two types of materials used for protective packaging are plastic and paper and paperboard. They are designed and constructed to protect the goods from atmospheric, magnetic, and electrostatic vibrations or shocks.
Market Overview:
Protective Packaging Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Plastic-based Protective Packaging is Expected to Occupy Significant Market Share
– Plastic remains one of the most used raw materials for packaging, and hence occupies the highest market share among the all the raw materials being used by the manufacturers in the packaging industry.
– Plastic provides the flexibility of being cost-effective to manufacturers and its inert nature to the contents being stores in it has allowed it to be utilized for packaging products in certain industry verticals.
– With e-commerce sales increasing globally, coupled with properties plastic possess, it is used for safe logistics and transport of the orders.
Europe is Expected to Execute a Steady Growth Rate
– E-commerce has already established itself as a significant sales forum for a wide range of products from food and beverages, consumer electronics, and home and beauty care products in the European region. The rise in online sales, in turn, has driven the market for protective packaging solutions, which ensure the safe delivery of the delicate products sold online.
– The region consists of developed economy population having disposable wealth, along with an improving middle class. This situation strengthens the purchasing power of the people, which indirectly propels the demand for protective packaging solutions in the region. The demand emerging from this segment is majorly for the protective packaging material with B2C reach i.e., for the products, which are directly used by the individual customers.
– In the B2B segment, the United Kingdom, for instance, boasts of a booming healthcare expenditure contributing to over 10% of the country’s GDP. Protective packaging plays a vital role in healthcare, as packaging products should be safe, sterile, and provide a robust covering.
– The development of recyclable materials for protective packaging has driven the consumer demand for effective and sustainable packaging solutions in the country. This demand for packaging is expected to drive the growth of the market in the country.
Detailed TOC of Protective Packaging Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Key Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Longer Shelf Life and Changing Lifestyle
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Concerns Regarding Environment and Recycling
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Material
5.1.1 Plastic
5.1.2 Paper and Paperboard
5.1.3 Other Material Types
5.2 By Product
5.2.1 Rigid
5.2.1.1 Corrugated Paperboard Protectors
5.2.1.2 Molded Pulp
5.2.1.3 Insulated Shipping Containers
5.2.1.4 Other Product Types
5.2.2 Flexible
5.2.2.1 Protective Mailers
5.2.2.2 Bubble Wraps
5.2.2.3 Air Pillows/Air Bags
5.2.2.4 Paper Fill
5.2.2.5 Other Flexible Materials (Foil Pouches/Bags and Stretch and Shrink Films)
5.2.3 Foam
5.2.3.1 Molded Foam
5.2.3.2 Foam in Place (FIP)
5.2.3.3 Loose Fill
5.2.3.4 Foam Rolls/Sheets
5.2.3.5 Other Types of Foam (Corner Blocks, etc.)
5.3 By End-user Vertical
5.3.1 Food and Beverage
5.3.2 Industrial
5.3.3 Pharmaceuticals
5.3.4 Consumer Electronics
5.3.5 Beauty and Home Care
5.3.6 Other End-user Verticals
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 3M Corporation
6.1.2 Automated Packaging Systems Inc.
6.1.3 Intertape Polymer Group Inc.
6.1.4 MJS Packaging Company
6.1.5 Mold-Rite Plastics
6.1.6 Placon Corporation
6.1.7 Pregis Corporation
6.1.8 Riverside Paper Co.
6.1.9 Sealed Air Corporation
6.1.10 Signode Protective Packaging Solutions
6.1.11 Sonoco Products Company
6.1.12 Smurfit Kappa Group
6.1.13 Huhtamaki Group
6.1.14 DS Smith PLC
6.1.15 International Paper
6.1.16 Mondi Group
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
