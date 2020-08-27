Protein Alternatives Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Protein Alternatives Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Protein Alternatives Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Protein Alternatives Industry. Protein Alternatives market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Protein Alternatives market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Protein alternatives refer to the foods used as an alternative to protein-rich traditional animal-based protein foods like plant-protein, mycoprotein, algal protein and insect protein.

The global protein alternatives market valued at USD 8.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2017, North America was the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 35.9% of the market.

Consumers in developing regions, like Asia-Pacific and Africa, have started to incorporate more protein in their daily diets. Many companies operating in the market place have started to initiate awareness programs and campaigns, which can be directed to make the consumers understand the benefits of alternative proteins and establish popularity among consumers. Given the opportunities in the global protein alternatives market, companies are making strategic moves and efforts. For instance, the Aspire Food Group acquired Exo makes protein bars from crickets.

MGP Ingredients Inc.

Kerry Group

DuPont

The Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Incorporated

Roquette Foods

Glanbia PLC

Corbion Biotech Inc.

Ingredion Incorporated

Agriprotein Holdings Ltd

Proti

farm Holding NV

Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd

Avebe