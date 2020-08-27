Protein Alternatives Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Protein Alternatives Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Protein Alternatives Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Protein Alternatives Industry. Protein Alternatives market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Protein Alternatives market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Protein alternatives refer to the foods used as an alternative to protein-rich traditional animal-based protein foods like plant-protein, mycoprotein, algal protein and insect protein.
Market Overview:
Protein Alternatives Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Incidences of Intolerance Toward Animal Protein
Due to animal protein allergies, most of the meat consumers are inclined toward meat substitutes made of vegan protein, which ultimately drives the plant protein market. According to the reference list of allergen data collection, the allergen from chicken meat ranges from 0.5-5% in Southern Europe. Pea protein, earlier recognized as a complete protein with the essential amino acid profile, contains egg like the potential that can be incorporated into several egg-based products, like pasta, vermicelli, cakes, and cookies. The increasing incidences of intolerance for animal protein, coupled with growing demand for protein source products, is fueling the alternative proteins market, worldwide.
North America to dominate the global market
The United States dominates the North America protein alternatives market by more than 60%. While there is still a strong dominance of animal protein among the US population, plant protein, such as soy, lentils, beans, etc., have been gaining high traction from the past few years. This is due to the high penetration of vegan protein-based products in the retail market and increased consumer awareness on the health benefits associated with it, along with weight management. With the existing business opportunities in the protein alternatives market, many companies are strategical including business expansion plans, specifically in the plant protein category.
Detailed TOC of Protein Alternatives Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.4 Market Restraints
4.5 Market Opportunities
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Source Type
5.1.1 Plant Protein
5.1.2 Mycoprotein
5.1.3 Algal Protein
5.1.4 Insect Protein
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Food
5.2.2 Beverage
5.2.3 Dietary Supplement
5.2.4 Feed Industry
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Spain
5.3.2.5 Italy
5.3.2.6 Russia
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 MGP Ingredients Inc.
6.3.2 Kerry Group
6.3.3 DuPont
6.3.4 The Archer Daniels Midland Company
6.3.5 Cargill Incorporated
6.3.6 Roquette Foods
6.3.7 Glanbia PLC
6.3.8 Corbion Biotech Inc.
6.3.9 Ingredion Incorporated
6.3.10 Agriprotein Holdings Ltd
6.3.11 Proti-farm Holding NV
6.3.12 Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd
6.3.13 Avebe
6.3.14 Koninklijke DSM N.V.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
