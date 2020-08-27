Bulletin Line

Market Research Reports

Protein Alternatives Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

Protein Alternatives

Protein Alternatives Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Protein Alternatives Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Protein Alternatives Industry. Protein Alternatives market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Protein Alternatives market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

Protein alternatives refer to the foods used as an alternative to protein-rich traditional animal-based protein foods like plant-protein, mycoprotein, algal protein and insect protein.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244648

Market Overview:

  • The global protein alternatives market valued at USD 8.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2017, North America was the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 35.9% of the market.
  • Consumers in developing regions, like Asia-Pacific and Africa, have started to incorporate more protein in their daily diets. Many companies operating in the market place have started to initiate awareness programs and campaigns, which can be directed to make the consumers understand the benefits of alternative proteins and establish popularity among consumers. Given the opportunities in the global protein alternatives market, companies are making strategic moves and efforts. For instance, the Aspire Food Group acquired Exo makes protein bars from crickets.

  • Protein Alternatives Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

  • MGP Ingredients Inc.
  • Kerry Group
  • DuPont
  • The Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • Cargill Incorporated
  • Roquette Foods
  • Glanbia PLC
  • Corbion Biotech Inc.
  • Ingredion Incorporated
  • Agriprotein Holdings Ltd
  • Proti
  • farm Holding NV
  • Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd
  • Avebe
  • Koninklijke DSM N.V.

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit athttps://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244648

    Key Market Trends:

    Increasing Incidences of Intolerance Toward Animal Protein

    Due to animal protein allergies, most of the meat consumers are inclined toward meat substitutes made of vegan protein, which ultimately drives the plant protein market. According to the reference list of allergen data collection, the allergen from chicken meat ranges from 0.5-5% in Southern Europe. Pea protein, earlier recognized as a complete protein with the essential amino acid profile, contains egg like the potential that can be incorporated into several egg-based products, like pasta, vermicelli, cakes, and cookies. The increasing incidences of intolerance for animal protein, coupled with growing demand for protein source products, is fueling the alternative proteins market, worldwide.

    North America to dominate the global market

    The United States dominates the North America protein alternatives market by more than 60%. While there is still a strong dominance of animal protein among the US population, plant protein, such as soy, lentils, beans, etc., have been gaining high traction from the past few years. This is due to the high penetration of vegan protein-based products in the retail market and increased consumer awareness on the health benefits associated with it, along with weight management. With the existing business opportunities in the protein alternatives market, many companies are strategical including business expansion plans, specifically in the plant protein category.

    Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244648

    Detailed TOC of Protein Alternatives Market Report 2020-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.5 Market Opportunities
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Source Type
    5.1.1 Plant Protein
    5.1.2 Mycoprotein
    5.1.3 Algal Protein
    5.1.4 Insect Protein
    5.2 Application
    5.2.1 Food
    5.2.2 Beverage
    5.2.3 Dietary Supplement
    5.2.4 Feed Industry
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.1.1 US
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.1.3 Mexico
    5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.2.1 Germany
    5.3.2.2 UK
    5.3.2.3 France
    5.3.2.4 Spain
    5.3.2.5 Italy
    5.3.2.6 Russia
    5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
    5.3.3 Asia Pacific
    5.3.3.1 China
    5.3.3.2 Japan
    5.3.3.3 India
    5.3.3.4 Australia
    5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 South America
    5.3.4.1 Brazil
    5.3.4.2 Argentina
    5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
    5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
    5.3.5.1 South Africa
    5.3.5.2 Rest of Middle East and Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Vendor Market Share
    6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
    6.3 Company Profiles
    6.3.1 MGP Ingredients Inc.
    6.3.2 Kerry Group
    6.3.3 DuPont
    6.3.4 The Archer Daniels Midland Company
    6.3.5 Cargill Incorporated
    6.3.6 Roquette Foods
    6.3.7 Glanbia PLC
    6.3.8 Corbion Biotech Inc.
    6.3.9 Ingredion Incorporated
    6.3.10 Agriprotein Holdings Ltd
    6.3.11 Proti-farm Holding NV
    6.3.12 Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd
    6.3.13 Avebe
    6.3.14 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Processed Seafood and Seafood Processing Equipment Market Size and Growth Analysis 2020 Details for Business Development, Driving Factors, Top Players, Latest Opportunities till 2026

    Smart Wrist Watches Market Share and Business Development 2020 – Future Plans of Top Companies, Growth Size, Industry Share by Latest Trends Forecast to 2025

    Gas-Discharge Lamps Market Share and Business Development 2020 – Future Plans of Top Companies, Growth Size, Industry Share by Latest Trends Forecast to 2025

    Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Market Top Companies, New Business Developments Analysis 2020 Competitive Analysis with Global Size, Business Share Forecast till 2025

    Butadiene Derivatives Market Growth Trends with Key Players 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

    Road Marking Glass Beads Market Share with Growth Rate 2020-2026 | Industry Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact

    Car Door Latch Market Analysis by Global Size 2020: Company Overview with Top Manufacturers, Competitive Landscape, Growth Rate till 2024