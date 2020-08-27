Protein Hydrolysates Ingredients Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Protein Hydrolysates Ingredients Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Protein Hydrolysates Ingredients Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Protein Hydrolysates Ingredients Industry. Protein Hydrolysates Ingredients market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Protein Hydrolysates Ingredients market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Protein hydrolysate has relatively-low antigenic properties. These hydrolysates can enhance the digestibility and reduce protein allergy, especially in infants.By source, the market can be categorized into milk, meat, and plant. The maximum share of revenue is captured by milk protein hydrolysate. There are two main sources of milk protein hydrolysates, namely whey protein hydrolysates and casein hydrolysates. Whey protein hydrolysates account for a larger share than the casein type, owing to former’s good solubility and lower viscosity. The meat protein hydrolysates are expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period. By application, the global protein hydrolysate market can be categorized into infant formula, sports nutrition, clinical nutrition, and others. The market was led by infant formula, as the protein hydrolysates are considered premium ingredient and are preferred the most by manufacturers for reasons such as easy digestibility, and lower risk of allergy.
Market Overview:
Protein Hydrolysates Ingredients Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Milk based proteins are considered the most important source of bio-active peptides
Milk proteins are considered the most important source of bioactive peptides, and an increasing number of these peptides has been identified in milk protein hydrolysates. Milk protein hydrolysates have also been widely used for the extensive nutritional support for patients. In addition, it has also been incorporated in infant nutrition, sports nutrition, and nutraceuticals. Moreover, the milk protein hydrolysate formula has been developed to lower or eliminate the allergenicity of cow’s milk proteins, to reduce the antigenic load, and the risk of sensitization. Milk protein hydrolysates are obtained from isolated casein and whey protein concentrate by using food grade protease enzyme systems. All these inputs are abundantly and easily available making milk protein a leading source of protein hydrolysates.
North America has the highest share in the protein hydrolysate ingredients market
North America and Europe remain the mature market for manufacturers; North America has the highest share in the protein hydrolysate ingredients market. Growing economies of region like Asia-pacific are expected to provide new opportunities during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for ready-to eat segments for infants. The technological advancements in the milk processing plants coupled with growing demand for health foods in the region is likely to boost the demand for protein hydrolysate ingredients market. The United States continues to capture the largest market share for soy protein ingredient, followed by Canada and Mexico. The driving factors for the US market are the change in consumption patterns, and food requirements, and inclination towards vegetarian products for protein sources. In United States, soy protein ingredient provides protein-enhanced meat to consumers, thus, increasing the consumption for the same. Soy protein is widely used as a meat alternative in the United States; hence, the market for the same is the largest.
Detailed TOC of Protein Hydrolysates Ingredients Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Source
5.1.1 Dairy Protein
5.1.2 Poultry and Meat Protein
5.1.3 Plant Protein
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Infant Formula
5.2.2 Sports Nutrition
5.2.3 Clinical Nutrition
5.2.4 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 Spain
5.3.2.4 Russia
5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
5.3.5.1 UAE
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Arla Foods Ingredients
6.4.2 Fonterra Co-operative Group
6.4.3 Agropur Inc.
6.4.4 LG Corporation
6.4.5 Milk Specialties Group
6.4.6 Amco Protein
6.4.7 Royal Frieslandcampina
6.4.8 Tate & Lyle
6.4.9 Kerry Group
6.4.10 Carbery Group
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
