Protein Hydrolysates Ingredients Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

Protein hydrolysate has relatively-low antigenic properties. These hydrolysates can enhance the digestibility and reduce protein allergy, especially in infants.By source, the market can be categorized into milk, meat, and plant. The maximum share of revenue is captured by milk protein hydrolysate. There are two main sources of milk protein hydrolysates, namely whey protein hydrolysates and casein hydrolysates. Whey protein hydrolysates account for a larger share than the casein type, owing to former’s good solubility and lower viscosity. The meat protein hydrolysates are expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period. By application, the global protein hydrolysate market can be categorized into infant formula, sports nutrition, clinical nutrition, and others. The market was led by infant formula, as the protein hydrolysates are considered premium ingredient and are preferred the most by manufacturers for reasons such as easy digestibility, and lower risk of allergy.

The Global Protein Hydrolysates Market is forecasted to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 6.1%during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– The multi-functionality of protein hydrolysates has increased its adoption in end-user industries. Furthermore, the growing demand for high-protein products has expanded the application of protein hydrolysates. Positive application outlook in infant, sports, and clinical nutrition is driving the protein hydrolysate ingredient demand.

