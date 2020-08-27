Public Safety Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Public Safety Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Public Safety Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Public Safety Industry. Public Safety market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Public Safety market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

Public safety refers to the welfare and protection of the general public, usually expressed as a government responsibility. Most states have departments for public safety. The primary goal of the department is the prevention of the public from dangers affecting safety, such as crimes or disasters. This is achieved by collaboration with private organizations for technology and other support services. The collaboration will help the government organizations to achieve public safety.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Cloud Deployment has Largest Growth in the Market for the Forecast Period.

– Considering the lean budgets, public service organizations have been increasingly opting for cloud-based applications rather than on-premises. Also, as cloud deployment would eliminate the need for agencies to acquire infrastructure and also reduce the expense of software infrastructure, such as SQL licenses, the cloud-based deployments are being preferred.

– Vendors in the market offering new software delivery models, such as Public Safety as a Service, PSaaS, are providing the public safety organizations with hosted and cloud deployment options, which allows agencies to focus on keeping people and property safe and not on managing complex hardware and software infrastructure.

– Public safety organizations also find that these deployment options streamline the maintenance and upgrade process, which happen to be significant factors for agencies with on-premises software.

– Moreover, factors, such as advancement of cloud security and cost benefits of utilizing SaaS model, are expected to benefit not only the law enforcement agencies but also other end users of the market (firefighting, medical, and transportation), thus enabling them to serve and protect the public in an efficient way.

United States presently has the Largest Share in the Market

– The stringent governmental regulations for industrial safety is one of the factors driving the demand for public safety in the United States. The Patriot Act of 2001 identified a number of locations and areas that require security, such as agriculture and food, emergency services, defense, IT, energy and power, transportation and shipping, banking, chemical and hazardous manufacturing industry, and national monuments, among others.

– The National Infrastructure Protection Plan (NIPP) has been revised to identify 16 critical sectors susceptible to attacks. Implementation of this plan has increased the demand for public safety solutions in those 16 sectors.

– Moreover, the crime rate in the United States is a more serious issue, which the government is trying to address through public safety. Traditionally, the crime rate decreased drastically since 1992, when the government first introduced digital initiatives in law and order. However, there has been a slight increase in the crimes committed in recent years, since 2014.

– There has been a significant increase in the number of mass shootings in the United States. In 2018 alone, the United States faced 12 mass shootings in a school. Apart from that, the US prison is overflowing, with almost 2.6 million prisoners, as of 2018.

– The United States represented about 4.4% of the total world’s population in prison in 2018, according to the data by the US Bureau of Justice Statistics. This has posed new challenges for law enforcement and due to the lack of police officials, the country is dependent on digital public safety measure to manage law and order related activities.

– Public safety and disaster management integration is being used to reduce those losses.

Detailed TOC of Public Safety Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Number of Global Catastrophic Accidents, Crime Rates, and Terrorist Activities

4.3.2 Rising Adoption of IoT and Growth in Smart Cities

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Costs, Lack of Inter-Operability, and Security Concerns

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Software

5.1.1.1 Record Management

5.1.1.2 Investigation Management

5.1.1.3 Location Management

5.1.1.4 Criminal Intelligence

5.1.1.5 Crime Analysis

5.1.1.6 Other Software

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By Deployment Type

5.2.1 On-premise

5.2.2 Cloud

5.3 By End-user Vertical

5.3.1 Law Enforcement

5.3.2 Medical

5.3.3 Firefighting

5.3.4 Transportation

5.3.5 Other End-user Verticals

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 India

5.4.3.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.2 General Dynamics Corporation

6.1.3 IBM Corporation

6.1.4 Ericsson Inc.

6.1.5 Harris Corporation

6.1.6 NEC Corporation

6.1.7 Atos SE

6.1.8 Motorola Solutions Inc.

6.1.9 Aptean Corporation(Vista Equity Partners)

6.1.10 Hexagon AB

6.1.11 Esri Inc.

6.1.12 Sun Ridge Systems Inc.

6.1.13 Telstra Corporation Limited

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

