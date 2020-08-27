Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Pulp & Paper Chemicals Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Pulp & Paper Chemicals Industry. Pulp & Paper Chemicals market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Pulp & Paper Chemicals market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Pulp & Paper Chemicals market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Packaging & Industrial Papers

– Paper packaging includes rigid and flexible paper packaging formats, such as paper sacks and bags, corrugated boxes, wrapping paper, cartons, display packaging, cups and trays, inserts and dividers, tapes and labels, and clamshells. Significant weight advantages of paper packaging ensures benefits, in terms of distribution efficiencies and raw material inputs.

– Packaging performs an important function by protecting goods from damage, from the point of manufacture to the final consumer. It prevents wastage of goods and energy. Packaging meets stringent safety, technical, and hygienic requirements.

– A rise in the demand for flexible paper packaging, owing to growing consumer awareness regarding harmful effects of plastic on the environment along with eco-friendly nature and economic form of paper packaging, is expected to propel pulp & paper chemicals market growth.

– The major advantage of using recycled paper packaging is the associated reduction in the cost of packaging material up to 40%. Stringent government regulations, pertaining to environmental concerns and reduction in carbon emissions, are also one of the major factors expected to fuel consumption of recycled paper packaging across the end-user industries.

– Owing to increasing environmental concerns across the world along with the rising need to reduce toxic emissions; recycled paper packaging is used by healthcare, personal care, and food & beverages industries. This, in turn, is expected to create positive impact for the market growth, during the forecast period.

China to dominate the Asia-Pacific region

– Asia-Pacific region is expecting higher growth of pulp & paper chemicals market owing to increasing waste paper importing market in China.

– With increasing environmental awareness and safety issues, the Chinese government has enforced a number of new regulations on waste paper importing.

– Small-scale paper mills with an operating capacity of less than 50,000 tons are not eligible for importing waste paper. These new regulations is having profound impact on the global waste paper recycling practice and the papermaking industry in China. As of October 2018, US exports of recovered paper to China remained relatively consistent throughout the year, averaging 608,000 ton per month.

– Chinese papermaking companies lack own forestry property. The companies mainly import raw materials for papermaking. The short supply of raw materials greatly affects the papermaking industry development, as it rapidly grows. In addition, the government policies and other extrinsic factors impact the import of raw materials.

– With the focus now shifting towards eco-friendly and sustainability, paper packaging is expected to gain focus over plastic packaging, which poses a significant threat to the environment. China is expected to drive the market for the paper packaging segment, with applications across industries, like healthcare, personal care, homecare, retail, and others. This, in turn is driving the demand for pulp & paper chemicals market in the coming years.

– Increasing concern over food safety in the food & beverages sector has propelled the need for high-quality food service board and liquid packaging board. Besides this, the development of e-commerce in China has promoted the increase in the express delivery, further driving the demand for packaging paper, thereby, driving the demand for pulp & paper chemicals market, during the forecast period.

