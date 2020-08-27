PVC Stabilizers Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“PVC Stabilizers Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for PVC Stabilizers Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of PVC Stabilizers Industry. PVC Stabilizers market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. PVC Stabilizers market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global PVC Stabilizers market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Growing PVC Usage in Piping

– The major application for PVC is in the pipes and fittings segment, accounting for approximately 40% share in 2018.

– PVC pipes and fittings widely find applications in drain-waste-vent, sewers, water mains, water service lines, irrigation lines, conduit, and various industrial installations.

– It can also be used outdoors, if the pipe contains stabilizers and UV inhibitors to shield against ultraviolet radiation; it is painted with a water-based latex paint.

– Moreover, PVC materials are resistant to many ordinary chemicals, such as acids, bases, salts, and oxidants.

– Demand for PVC pipes and fittings is driven by their growing demand in the developing countries, especially agriculture-based economies, like India, China, Indonesia, and parts of South America and Africa.

– The agriculture sector is the biggest consumer of PVC pipes and fittings where it finds application as irrigation lines. The growth of commercial and residential construction and rise in infrastructural development are expected to spur the growth of this market in the near future.

– The aforementioned trend in the pipes market is likely to increase the demand for PVC stabilizers in the coming years.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific has the highest share in the market, accounting for a global market share of approximately 60% in 2018. The Asia-Pacific region is also likely to recorded highest growth rate during the forecast period.

– In Asia-Pacific, China provides the major market for the PVC stabilizers of the regional market share. The Chinese automotive industry is the largest market, globally, and the electrical and electronics market has been growing at a higher rate, which has also driven the Chinese PVC market. Furthermore, the Chinese automotive industry is the largest market, globally, and the electrical and electronics market has been growing at a higher rate, which has also driven the Chinese PVC market.

– The growth of the Indian PVC market is expected to be led by the rising construction of the much required residential units and growing demand for PVC pipes and fittings in the agricultural sector, to bring in more area under cultivation. This huge demand and consumption may drive the Indian PVC stabilizers market in coming years.

– Overall, with the consistent growth in the countries like China and India, the demand for PVC Stabilizers is expected to increase at a faster pace in the overall region, in the coming years. The huge growth of Asia-Pacific is quite instrumental in expansion of the global PVC stabilizers market.

Detailed TOC of PVC Stabilizers Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing PVC Usage in Piping

4.1.2 Increasing Plumbing and Electrical Piping in Construction

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Impending Global Ban on Lead Stabilizers

4.2.2 Fluctuating Raw Materials Prices

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Raw Material Analysis

4.6 Patent Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Calcium-based

5.1.2 Lead-based

5.1.3 Tin-based

5.1.4 Barium-based

5.1.5 Other Types

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Building and Construction

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.4 Packaging

5.2.5 Footwear

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Chemson Polymer Additive AG

6.4.2 Valtris Specialty Chemicals (Akcros Chemicals Ltd)

6.4.3 Baerlocher GmbH

6.4.4 Reagens SpA

6.4.5 Pau Tai Industrial Corporation

6.4.6 Songwon Industrial Company Limited

6.4.7 Sun Ace

6.4.8 Adeka Corporation

6.4.9 PMC Group Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Emergence of Organic Stabilizers

