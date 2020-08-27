Qatar Metal Working Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Qatar Metal Working Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Qatar Metal Working Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Qatar Metal Working Industry. Qatar Metal Working market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Qatar Metal Working market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of the Qatar Metal Working Market, which includes an assessment of the economy and contribution of sectors in the economy, market overview, market size estimation for key segments, and emerging trends in the market segments, market dynamics, and logistics spending by the end-user industries, is covered in the report.

Market Overview:

The Qatar Metal Working Market (henceforth referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 1766.48 million in 2018, and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.84% over the forecast period of 2019-2024.

– Structural Steel Fabrication is the largest segment due to the extensive implementation of steel fabricated products in construction industry. The major demand in Qatar is due to the burgeoning construction projects with FIFA World Cup 2022 in sight.

– Industry and logistics has highest share among all the end users accounting to 41.11% in 2018. Heightened manufacturing activities and growing logistics in the region due to Qatar’s favorable geographic location has contributed to the market growth.

– Qatar's strong economic policies, favorable government regulations and increasing number of infrastructural projects have been the major drivers for the market. Companies like Frijns Steel Construction Middle East, Steel Master, Pioneer Metal Company have benefited from the infrastructural growth.

Solb26

Eversendai Qatar

QATAR BLUE STEEL FACTORY W.L.L.

CLIC Qatar Trading Company WLL

Qatar Reinforcement Company

Pioneer Metal Company

Qatar Technical International Co.

Al Watania Steel For Sections

Qatar National Aluminium Panel Co.

Axis Engineering & Mechanical Co.

Frijns Steel Construction Middle East

Gulf Steel & Engineering

Leo Steel Construction Company W.L.L.