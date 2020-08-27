Quartz Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Quartz Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Quartz Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Quartz Industry. Quartz market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Quartz market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Quartz market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand from the Electronics and Semiconductor Industry

– There has been an increasing demand for quartz from the electronics industry. This is majorly because of its increasing usage in devices, such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and desktops.

– With the increase in production and usage of LCD/LED TVs and other electronic devices in the developing countries, including China, India, Thailand, and Vietnam, the demand for quartz has witnessed an increase from the electronics industry.

– Moreover, the governments in the developing countries are investing heavily in their electronics industry, which is expected to further boost the demand for quartz.

– China is embracing cutting-edge display technologies, with an aim to become the largest supplier of display panels in the coming years.

– For instance, in India, the Karnataka government has collaborated with Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association, in order to make India a design-led electronics hub.

– Owing to such factors, the demand for quartz is likely to witness rapid growth from the electronics industry.

China to Dominate the Demand in the Asia-Pacific Region

– China is expected to dominate the quartz market in Asia-Pacific, and is also likely to witness the fastest rising demand.

– This is majorly due to the increasing demand from the end-user industries, including electronics, building and construction, and the medical sector.

– In China, the housing authorities of Hong Kong have launched various measures to push-start the construction of low-cost housing.

– Initiatives, such as “Made in China 2025”, are expected to improve industry efficiency, product quality, and brand reputation, which are expected to spur the development of domestic medical device manufacturers and increase competitiveness.

– Such factors are expected to increase the demand for quartz, during the forecast period.

