Racing Drone Market global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends and forecasts -2026

Among application, the market is segmented into rotorcross, drag race, and time trial. Rotorcross is a racing event where many drones compete across an arena full of obstacles & number of laps wherein the first drone to cross the finish line wins the championship. Drag race is a racing event in which a number of pilots race together wherein the drone which achieve highest speed wins the race. Similarly, time trial is a event wherein the participants have to complete the laps in a minimum amount of time. In 2019, rotorcross segment dominated the market and expected to be largest during the forecast period as well. This is owing to increasing number of rotorcross events across different regions of the world. For instance, MultiGP is one of the biggest racing events across the world and till 2019 it has organized more than 12,500 racing events since 2015. Similarly, DCL (Drone Champions League) is another major event which occurs every year across different regions in the world. These events are expected to increase the demand for FPV across the world.

Among component type, the market is segmented into airframe, motors, camera/sensors, propellers, and others which comprises of components such as batteries, transmitter, controllers, connectors, etc. Airframe was accounted for one of the largest market shares in 2019. This is due to its high cost being propelled by lightweight composite material used to design it in order to attain lesser overall weight and achieve higher speed in the racing events.

Among region, North America was estimated to be the largest region in 2019 and is also expected to be remain the largest during the forecast period as well. The U.S. is one of the major regions and accounted for more than 70% of share in North America. Moreover, increasing awareness for drone racing sports across the region among the audience and growing adoption across different end-use sectors are some of the major factors aiding the growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific was expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period of 2020-2026 propelled by the countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

The global market is moderately consolidated and the top five players of this market accounted for more than a share of 45% in 2019, according to Polaris Market Research. These companies are continuously investing in R&D activities in order to fulfil the continuous demands for better technologically advanced products. Some of the major companies in this market include Airjugar Technology Co. Ltd., Autel Robotics, DJI, eachine, Guangzhou Walkera Technology CO. LTD, Hubsan, ImmersionRC Limited, mjxrc.net, Parrot Drones SAS, RotorX, Spin Master (Air Hogs), Skyrocket LLC (Sky Viper), UVify Inc., and YUNEEC are some of the major players in this market.

