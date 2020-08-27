Radiation Curable Coatings Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Radiation Curable Coatings Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Radiation Curable Coatings Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Radiation Curable Coatings Industry. Radiation Curable Coatings market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Radiation Curable Coatings market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the global Radiation Curable Coatings market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.
Market Overview:
Radiation Curable Coatings Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Industrial Application to Dominate the Market
– Metal forms a chief component in most of the industrial applications. The different types of metals, which are extensively used in industrial applications, are untreated and phosphate-treated steel, aluminum, galvanized steel, brass, nickel, magnesium, and copper.
– Radiation-cured coatings provide corrosion protection, abrasion resistance, impart functional (anti-fingerprint) and desired appearance (gloss) properties, and enhance impact, chemical and scratch resistance to different metal substrates.
– The most common example is coil coating, which is used on metal substrates for the manufacture of housings for electronic devices, appliances, propane tanks, and metal packaging involving general line, aerosol, food and beverage, and speciality cans.
– Radiation curable coatings are also used as temporary and permanent protective coatings for metal tubes and pipes, fence posts, electrical conduit, sprinkler systems, mechanical tubing, and are also used as protective films for construction steel and aluminum. In addition, radiation curing coatings are also used as an abrasion and heat-resistant coatings for magnetic wires used in transformers, engines, and other electrical components.
– Radiation-cured coatings, using UV technology, not only help to overcome the aforementioned problems but also offer advantages such as the ability to coat on heat-sensitive substrates, improving performance i.e., scratch and stain resistance of the plastics. Such advantages are driving the growth of radiation-cured coatings on plastics.
Asia-Pacific Region Expected to dominate the Market
– The leading consumers of radiation curable coatings in Asia-Pacific include China, India, Japan, ASEAN countries etc.
– China has set standards for both interior architectural coatings (National Standard GB 18582-2008) and exterior wall coatings (GB 24408-2009). Recently China has introduced new regulation, known formally as “Finance Tax (2015) Notification on Imposing Consumption Tax on Battery and Coating Products”. The regulations impose on coatings manufacturers a 4% tax on the invoice price of any coating whose ready-to-spray VOC level exceeds 420 g/L.
– India currently does not have mandatory VOC regulations, but many companies are focusing on meeting Green Seal GS-11 standards. This standard establishes environmental, health, and performance requirements and includes products intended to be applied to wallboard, tile, metal, wood, composite wood, concrete, stone, masonry, and terrazzo substrates, as well as other architectural substrates.
– These growing regulations in Asia-Pacific are expected to support the growth of the radiation curable coatings in the region.
Detailed TOC of Radiation Curable Coatings Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Desirable Properties like Fast Curing, Hard, and Chemical resistant
4.1.2 Rise In Adoption of Solvent-free Technologies to Comply with the Environmental Regulations
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Material Cost
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Industrial
5.1.2 OP Lacquers
5.1.3 Electronics
5.1.4 Printing Inks
5.1.5 Other Applications
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Asia-Pacific
5.2.1.1 China
5.2.1.2 India
5.2.1.3 Japan
5.2.1.4 South Korea
5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.2 North America
5.2.2.1 United States
5.2.2.2 Canada
5.2.2.3 Mexico
5.2.3 Europe
5.2.3.1 Germany
5.2.3.2 United Kingdom
5.2.3.3 Italy
5.2.3.4 France
5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.2 South Africa
5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 AkzoNobel NV
6.4.2 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd LLC
6.4.3 BASF SE
6.4.4 Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd
6.4.5 Dainichiseika Color and Chemicals Mfg Co. Ltd
6.4.6 PPG Industries Inc
6.4.7 Royal DSM
6.4.8 The Sherwin-Williams Company
6.4.9 Watson Coatings Inc
6.4.10 Yips Chemical Holdings Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Growing 3D Printing Applications
7.2 Growing Usage in Printed Electronics
