Radiotherapy Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

Scope of the Report:
Radiation therapy (also called radiotherapy) is a cancer treatment that uses high doses of radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors. At low doses, radiation is used in X-rays to see inside the body, for example, X-rays are used to detect broken bones.
Market Overview:
Radiotherapy Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Type of External Beam Radiation Therapy
IMRT is the most common type of external beam radiation therapy. It has the largest market share among all the types of external beam radiation therapies. The primary advantage of IMRT is that it can deliver high doses of radiation to cancer sites. IMRT consists of numerous beams of radiation targeting multiple sites with different dose. The beams can be turned on or off during the course of treatment. The tumor cells are mapped precisely in three dimensions, which is an added advantage of this therapy technique. The market for IMRT is expected to continue its growth and is anticipated to hold the highest market share in the forecast period. The high cost of treatment is a restraint for this market. Cost reduction is likely to enhance more penetration in the emerging markets.
North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period
Almost half of all cancer patients in the United States receive cancer treatment. There are different types of radiation therapies that are available, such as external beam radiation therapy, internal radiation therapy, and systemic therapy. In most cases, radiation therapy is administered as a curative therapy, while in a few cases, as palliative therapy. The United States has the largest market for radiotherapy. The market is driven by factors, such as increasing incidences of cancer, replacements of older therapies with newer ones, and the availability of reimbursements for radiation therapy.
Detailed TOC of Radiotherapy Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Number of Cancer Patients
4.2.2 Reduction in the Cost of Treatment
4.2.3 Huge Government and Non-Government Investments in R&D of Cancer Treatment
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Personnel to Perform Radiotherapy
4.3.2 Competent Alternative Treatment
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 External Beam Radiation Therapy
5.1.1.1 Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT)
5.1.1.2 Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT)
5.1.1.3 Stereotactic Radiation Therapy
5.1.1.4 3D Conformal Radiation Therapy
5.1.1.5 Particle Therapy
5.1.1.6 Others
5.1.2 Internal Radiation Therapy
5.1.3 Systemic Radiation Therapy
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Skin and Lip Cancer
5.2.2 Head and Neck Cancer
5.2.3 Breast Cancer
5.2.4 Prostate Cancer
5.2.5 Cervical Cancer
5.2.6 Lung Cancer
5.2.7 Spine Cancer
5.2.8 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Canon Medical Systems Corporation
6.1.2 Elekta AB
6.1.3 GE Healthcare
6.1.4 Ion Beam Applications
6.1.5 Isoray
6.1.6 Mirada Medical
6.1.7 Nordion (Canada) Inc.
6.1.8 Siemens AG
6.1.9 Varian Medical Systems, Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
