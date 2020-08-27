Refining Catalysts Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Refining Catalysts Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Refining Catalysts Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Refining Catalysts Industry. Refining Catalysts market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Refining Catalysts market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Refining Catalysts market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244623

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244623

Key Market Trends:

Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Catalysts to Dominate the Market

– The fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) process plays a crucial role in refineries while producing lighter products from crude oil.

– FCC unit helps in converting a variety of feed types, such as cracked gas oil, gas oil, deasphalted gas oils, vacuum/atmospheric resins, and others, into lighter and high-value products, such as diesel oil, jet fuel, LPG, kerosene, and gasoline.

– Today, there are more than 500 FCC units in the world. Around 35% of the total gasoline and 50% of the total transportation fuel is produced through FCC processing.

– In the FCC unit, the feedstock is heated at high temperature and moderate pressure. Along with this, the feedstock is brought in contact with a catalyst which helps to break the long-chain molecules of the high-boiling hydrocarbon liquids into small molecules, which are further collected in the form of vapors.

– In the FCC process, the catalysts are used in the form of fine powders. Previously, catalysts, such as amorphous silica-alumina were used for cracking vacuum gas oils in the FCC unit.

– Owing to the aforementioned factors, FCC catalysts are of great importance in propelling the market demand for refining catalysts in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in the market for refining catalysts with almost half of the global share and is also expected to be the fastest growing market.

– China is the major market holder and accounted for more than 40% share of the region. China’s refinery capacity is about 14177 thousand barrels per day which constitute 14.6% of the world’s refining capacity.

– Additionally, one of the top oil refiners in India, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd announced its plan to invest INR 1.8 trillion along with the expansion of Barauni and Gujarat refineries in order to expand the refining capacity in the country in the coming five years.

– Furthermore, Rotary Engineering Ltd, Singapore has signed a contract with Emirates National Oil Co. (ENOC) of Dubai which amounts to USD 1 billion. Rotary Engineering will make 12 storage tanks refinery which will store the increased production of jet fuel, naphtha, and gasoline blendstocks.

– Such investments are expected to boost the market for refining catalysts in the region during the forecast period.

– The huge growth of Asia-Pacific is quite instrumental in the expansion of the refining catalysts market.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244623

Detailed TOC of Refining Catalysts Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Investment in Refineries

4.1.2 Accelerating Demand for Higher Octane Fuel

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Volatility in Precious Metal Prices

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Fluid Catalytic Cracking Catalysts

5.1.2 Reforming Catalysts

5.1.3 Hydrotreating Catalysts

5.1.4 Hydrocracking Catalysts

5.1.5 Isomerization Catalysts

5.1.6 Alkylation Catalysts

5.2 By Ingredient

5.2.1 Zeolites

5.2.2 Metals

5.2.3 Chemical Compounds

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 Russia Federation

5.3.3.5 France

5.3.3.6 Spain

5.3.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Albemarle Corporation

6.4.2 Axens

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 Chevron Corporation

6.4.5 Clariant AG

6.4.6 CRI/Criterion Inc.

6.4.7 DuPont

6.4.8 Evonik Industries

6.4.9 ExxonMobil Chemical

6.4.10 Haldor Topsoe

6.4.11 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.12 JGC C & C

6.4.13 Johnson Matthey

6.4.14 Sinopec (China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation)

6.4.15 W.R. Grace & Co.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Shifting Focus toward Nanocatalysts

7.2 Upcoming Investments and Capacity Additions in OPEC Countries

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Powered Smart Cards Market Size and Growth Analysis 2020 Details for Business Development, Driving Factors, Top Players, Latest Opportunities till 2026

Plastic Retort Cans Market Size, Business Share | Growth Rate 2020 Demand Status, Revenue by Global Regions Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co

Aloe Vera Juice Market Top Companies, New Business Developments Analysis 2020 Competitive Analysis with Global Size, Business Share Forecast till 2025

Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring Market 2020 Share, Segment and Growth Technologies by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026

Automotive Steering Knuckle Market Size, Share, Top Manufacturers 2020 Future Growth Rate, Industry Trends, Business Strategy, Demand Status by 2026 With COVID-19 Analysis

Vital Signs Monitoring Market 2020 – Global Industry Size Estimation, Research Update, Future Scope, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2025

Processed Snacks Market 2020 Global Business Growth, Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, Global Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2025