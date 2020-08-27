Refractories Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Refractories Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Refractories Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Refractories Industry. Refractories market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Refractories market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Refractories market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Iron & Steel Industry

– The iron and steel industry is the major end-user sector of refractories, which accounts for more than 70% of the market. These materials can withstand high temperatures, ranging from 260°C (500°F) to 1850°C (3400°F), without any major change in their physical properties.

– The major applications of refractories in the iron and steel industry include usage in internal linings of furnaces to make iron and steel, in furnaces for heating steel before further processing, in vessels for holding and transporting metal and slag, in the flues or stacks through which hot gases are conducted, and others.

– In terms of consumption, Asia-Pacific is currently the largest consumer of refractories in the iron and steel industry, followed by Europe and North America. In North America, the United States is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the consumption of refractories in this industry, during the forecast period.

– In the European Union, a mild recovery in the demand for steel continues, while improving the economic sentiments and investment conditions. However, uncertainties in the political landscape, related to the refugee crisis and Brexit, are some of the risks to the economic condition. The demand for steel in the region is anticipated to grow at a slow pace, over the forecast period.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market, during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

China dominates the refractories market in terms of consumption and production, due to the local availability of raw materials, such as magnesite and alumni. Additionally, they are available at cheaper costs, as compared to other producers. The iron and steel industry consumes the largest portion of refractories, globally, as well as in China. Industrial restructuring and the decreased consumption rate of refractories for per ton of steel have impacted the demand for refractories in China, between 2013-2015. However, the steady growth in the production of iron and steel in the country has been driving the growth of the refractories market, in the recent times. Owing to the encouraging government initiatives and a vast consumer base, the chemical manufacturing sector in China is expected to increase at a consistent rate, during the forecast period. The increasing production of chemicals is expected to create an opportunity for the growth of the refractories market in the country, in the near future.

Detailed TOC of Refractories Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Strong Growth of Iron and Steel Production in the Emerging Countries

4.1.2 Increase in the Production of Non-ferrous Materials

4.1.3 High Demand from the Glass Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Environmental Concerns, and Health and Safety Issues

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Non-clay Refractory

5.1.1.1 Magnesite Brick

5.1.1.2 Zirconia Brick

5.1.1.3 Silica Brick

5.1.1.4 Chromite Brick

5.1.1.5 Others

5.1.2 Clay Refractory

5.1.2.1 High Alumina

5.1.2.2 Fireclay

5.1.2.3 Insulating

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Iron & Steel

5.2.2 Energy & Chemicals

5.2.3 Non-ferrous Metals

5.2.4 Cement

5.2.5 Ceramic

5.2.6 Glass

5.2.7 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Chosun Refractories Co. Ltd

6.4.2 Harbisonwalker International

6.4.3 IFGL Refractories Ltd

6.4.4 Imerys Group

6.4.5 Krosaki Harima Corporation

6.4.6 Magnezit Group

6.4.7 Minerals Technologies Inc.

6.4.8 Morgan Advanced Materials

6.4.9 Refratechnik

6.4.10 Resco Products Inc.

6.4.11 RHI Magnesita

6.4.12 Shinagawa Refractories Co. Ltd

6.4.13 Vesuvius

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growth Potential of the Indian Steel Industry

7.2 Other Opportunities

