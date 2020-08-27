Respiratory Devices Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Respiratory Devices Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Respiratory Devices Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Respiratory Devices Industry. Respiratory Devices market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Respiratory Devices market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
As per the , respiratory devices include respiratory diagnostic devices, therapeutic devices, and breathing devices for administering long-term artificial respiration. It may also include a breathing apparatus used for resuscitation, by forcing oxygen into the lungs of a person who has undergone asphyxia.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244617
Market Overview:
Respiratory Devices Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244617
Key Market Trends:
Sleep Test Device Segment is Expected to grow fastest during the forecast period
Home sleep testing is expected to register an exponential growth, due to the increasing availability of portable instruments, such as CleveMed’s SleepView [home sleep monitor], which integrates several studies (oximetry, position, and cardiovascular and respiratory studies). Furthermore, some of the sleep testing devices can be rented, which is resulting in the market expansion. For example, Philips Respironics’s Alice NightOne, which costs more than USD 2,999, can be rented for approximately USD 89/month. In developed countries, reimbursements are also available for in-laboratory and home sleep testing, which is expected to further fuel their adoption during the forecast period.
North America Region Holds the Largest Market Share of Respiratory Devices Market Market Currently and is Believed to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period
North America accounts for the largest share of the market studied. This can be primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases. According to the data published by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Global Burden of Disease Study reported a prevalence of 251 million cases of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) globally in 2016. The presence of major players in the region, such as GE Healthcare, Medtronic, and ResMed Inc., are also augmenting the growth of the market.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244617
Detailed TOC of Respiratory Devices Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders, such as COPD, TB, Asthma, and Sleep Apnea
4.2.2 Technological Advancements and Increasing Applications in Homecare Setting
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of Devices
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 By Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
5.1.1.1 Spirometers
5.1.1.2 Sleep Test Devices
5.1.1.3 Peak Flow Meters
5.1.1.4 Pulse Oximeters
5.1.1.5 Capnographs
5.1.1.6 Other Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
5.1.2 By Therapeutic Devices
5.1.2.1 CPAP Devices
5.1.2.2 BiPAP Devices
5.1.2.3 Humidifiers
5.1.2.4 Nebulizers
5.1.2.5 Oxygen Concentrators
5.1.2.6 Ventilators
5.1.2.7 Inhalers
5.1.2.8 Other Therapeutic Devices
5.1.3 By Disposables
5.1.3.1 Masks
5.1.3.2 Breathing Circuits
5.1.3.3 Other Disposables
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 US
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 UK
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 South Korea
5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
5.2.4.1 GCC
5.2.4.2 South Africa
5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.2.5 South America
5.2.5.1 Brazil
5.2.5.2 Argentina
5.2.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Chart Industries Inc.
6.1.2 DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC
6.1.3 Dragerwerk AG
6.1.4 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd
6.1.5 GE Healthcare
6.1.6 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
6.1.7 Invacare Corporation
6.1.8 Koninklijke Philips NV
6.1.9 Medtronic PLC
6.1.10 ResMed Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Neonatal ICU Ventilators Market Size 2020 – Market Share Analysis by Growth Trends, Manufacturers, Consumption Capacity by Volume, Supply, Demand Status till 2026
Geriatric Medicine Market Share and Business Development 2020 – Future Plans of Top Companies, Growth Size, Industry Share by Latest Trends Forecast to 2025
Tire Vulcanizing Machine Market Size 2020 Growth Factors, Increasing Demand Status with Top Key Players, Industry Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co
Hydrophobic and Superhydrophobic Coatings Market Size, Share | Growth Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026
Automotive Cooling Fan Market Size, Share and Growth Rate Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026
Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) Market 2020 – Global Industry Size Estimation, Research Update, Future Scope, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2025
New Energy Vehicle Market 2020| Worldwide Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis till 2025