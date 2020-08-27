Respiratory Devices Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Respiratory Devices Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Respiratory Devices Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Respiratory Devices Industry. Respiratory Devices market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Respiratory Devices market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

As per the , respiratory devices include respiratory diagnostic devices, therapeutic devices, and breathing devices for administering long-term artificial respiration. It may also include a breathing apparatus used for resuscitation, by forcing oxygen into the lungs of a person who has undergone asphyxia.

The rise in the number of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease patients (COPD), TB, asthma, and pneumonia cases remains the major driver of the industry. Chronic respiratory diseases are chronic diseases that affect the airways and other parts of the lungs. Respiratory symptoms are among the major causes of consultation with doctors and physicians in primary health care centers. Some of the major preventable chronic respiratory disorders are asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), allergic rhinitis, sleep apnea, and tuberculosis (principally, multi-drug resistant tuberculosis). Chronic respiratory diseases affect more than one billion people, globally, as per the Global Asthma report, 2018. Asthma is one of the largest contributors to this figure, affecting children, adults, and elderly people. There is a high prevalence of severe asthma in the emerging markets of MEA and Latin America, compared to the mid-range prevalence in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, according to WHO estimates, in 2016, around 600,000 new cases of rifampicin-resistant (RR) TB were reported, globally, while the number of new cases of multidrug-resistant (MDR) TB, in 2016, was estimated to be around 490,000. These diseases, along with other respiratory diseases, such as pneumonia and lung cancer, have been the major causes for the rise in the hospitalization rates, especially in the low and middle-income countries. Thus, with these factors, the adoption rate and demand for respiratory diseases are expected to grow substantially, over the forecast period.

Moreover, the technological advances, increasing portability, and ease of operation of devices are fueling the expansion of respiratory devices in home and alternate care settings, across the world. In addition, government and non-profit initiatives, such as the global initiative for asthma (GINA), awareness programs, and funding research studies have influenced the industry. Respiratory Devices Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

