Bulletin Line

Market Research Reports

Respiratory Devices Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

Respiratory Devices

Respiratory Devices Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Respiratory Devices Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Respiratory Devices Industry. Respiratory Devices market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Respiratory Devices market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , respiratory devices include respiratory diagnostic devices, therapeutic devices, and breathing devices for administering long-term artificial respiration. It may also include a breathing apparatus used for resuscitation, by forcing oxygen into the lungs of a person who has undergone asphyxia.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244617

Market Overview:

  • The rise in the number of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease patients (COPD), TB, asthma, and pneumonia cases remains the major driver of the industry. Chronic respiratory diseases are chronic diseases that affect the airways and other parts of the lungs. Respiratory symptoms are among the major causes of consultation with doctors and physicians in primary health care centers. Some of the major preventable chronic respiratory disorders are asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), allergic rhinitis, sleep apnea, and tuberculosis (principally, multi-drug resistant tuberculosis). Chronic respiratory diseases affect more than one billion people, globally, as per the Global Asthma report, 2018. Asthma is one of the largest contributors to this figure, affecting children, adults, and elderly people. There is a high prevalence of severe asthma in the emerging markets of MEA and Latin America, compared to the mid-range prevalence in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, according to WHO estimates, in 2016, around 600,000 new cases of rifampicin-resistant (RR) TB were reported, globally, while the number of new cases of multidrug-resistant (MDR) TB, in 2016, was estimated to be around 490,000. These diseases, along with other respiratory diseases, such as pneumonia and lung cancer, have been the major causes for the rise in the hospitalization rates, especially in the low and middle-income countries. Thus, with these factors, the adoption rate and demand for respiratory diseases are expected to grow substantially, over the forecast period.
  • Moreover, the technological advances, increasing portability, and ease of operation of devices are fueling the expansion of respiratory devices in home and alternate care settings, across the world. In addition, government and non-profit initiatives, such as the global initiative for asthma (GINA), awareness programs, and funding research studies have influenced the industry.

    Respiratory Devices Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

  • Chart Industries Inc.
  • DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC
  • Dragerwerk AG
  • Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd
  • GE Healthcare
  • GlaxoSmithKline PLC
  • Invacare Corporation
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Medtronic PLC
  • ResMed Inc.

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit athttps://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244617

    Key Market Trends:

    Sleep Test Device Segment is Expected to grow fastest during the forecast period

    Home sleep testing is expected to register an exponential growth, due to the increasing availability of portable instruments, such as CleveMed’s SleepView [home sleep monitor], which integrates several studies (oximetry, position, and cardiovascular and respiratory studies). Furthermore, some of the sleep testing devices can be rented, which is resulting in the market expansion. For example, Philips Respironics’s Alice NightOne, which costs more than USD 2,999, can be rented for approximately USD 89/month. In developed countries, reimbursements are also available for in-laboratory and home sleep testing, which is expected to further fuel their adoption during the forecast period.

    North America Region Holds the Largest Market Share of Respiratory Devices Market Market Currently and is Believed to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

    North America accounts for the largest share of the market studied. This can be primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases. According to the data published by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Global Burden of Disease Study reported a prevalence of 251 million cases of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) globally in 2016. The presence of major players in the region, such as GE Healthcare, Medtronic, and ResMed Inc., are also augmenting the growth of the market.

    Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244617

    Detailed TOC of Respiratory Devices Market Report 2020-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders, such as COPD, TB, Asthma, and Sleep Apnea
    4.2.2 Technological Advancements and Increasing Applications in Homecare Setting
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 High Cost of Devices
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type
    5.1.1 By Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
    5.1.1.1 Spirometers
    5.1.1.2 Sleep Test Devices
    5.1.1.3 Peak Flow Meters
    5.1.1.4 Pulse Oximeters
    5.1.1.5 Capnographs
    5.1.1.6 Other Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
    5.1.2 By Therapeutic Devices
    5.1.2.1 CPAP Devices
    5.1.2.2 BiPAP Devices
    5.1.2.3 Humidifiers
    5.1.2.4 Nebulizers
    5.1.2.5 Oxygen Concentrators
    5.1.2.6 Ventilators
    5.1.2.7 Inhalers
    5.1.2.8 Other Therapeutic Devices
    5.1.3 By Disposables
    5.1.3.1 Masks
    5.1.3.2 Breathing Circuits
    5.1.3.3 Other Disposables
    5.2 Geography
    5.2.1 North America
    5.2.1.1 US
    5.2.1.2 Canada
    5.2.1.3 Mexico
    5.2.2 Europe
    5.2.2.1 Germany
    5.2.2.2 UK
    5.2.2.3 France
    5.2.2.4 Italy
    5.2.2.5 Spain
    5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.2.3.1 China
    5.2.3.2 Japan
    5.2.3.3 India
    5.2.3.4 Australia
    5.2.3.5 South Korea
    5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.2.4.1 GCC
    5.2.4.2 South Africa
    5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.2.5 South America
    5.2.5.1 Brazil
    5.2.5.2 Argentina
    5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Chart Industries Inc.
    6.1.2 DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC
    6.1.3 Dragerwerk AG
    6.1.4 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd
    6.1.5 GE Healthcare
    6.1.6 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
    6.1.7 Invacare Corporation
    6.1.8 Koninklijke Philips NV
    6.1.9 Medtronic PLC
    6.1.10 ResMed Inc.

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Neonatal ICU Ventilators Market Size 2020 – Market Share Analysis by Growth Trends, Manufacturers, Consumption Capacity by Volume, Supply, Demand Status till 2026

    Geriatric Medicine Market Share and Business Development 2020 – Future Plans of Top Companies, Growth Size, Industry Share by Latest Trends Forecast to 2025

    Tire Vulcanizing Machine Market Size 2020 Growth Factors, Increasing Demand Status with Top Key Players, Industry Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co

    Hydrophobic and Superhydrophobic Coatings Market Size, Share | Growth Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026

    Automotive Cooling Fan Market Size, Share and Growth Rate Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026

    Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) Market 2020 – Global Industry Size Estimation, Research Update, Future Scope, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2025

    New Energy Vehicle Market 2020| Worldwide Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis till 2025