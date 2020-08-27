Rising Report for North America Nurse Call Systems Market during 2019-2027 with Top Key Players

An increase in the prevalence of Nurse Calling System and rising incidence of diabetes in Europe are the major factors that are driving the growth of the Market in this region. According to the report by Business Market Insights, North America Nurse Call Systems Market is expected to reach US$ 1203.5 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 10.5%.

The Nurse Calling System is an innovative product that provides reliable service to patients. Nurse Calling System ensures service guarantee for patients in the ward. Wired and wireless models also make it easier to install products in hospitals.

The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.

The North America Nurse Call Systems Market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

For North America Nurse Call Systems Market, Business Market Insights researchers observed that there has been an increase in the healthcare expenditure in the North America countries during the past few years. In this region, Germany has a history of manufacturing high diagnostic imaging technologies, precision medical instruments and others.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Nurse Call Systems assays in the market.

North America Nurse Call Systems – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Equipment

Integrated Communication Systems

Button Systems

Mobile Systems

Intercom Systems

By Technology

Wired Systems

Wireless Systems

By Application

Emergency Medical Alarms

Wanderer Control

Workflow Support

Others

By End User

Hospitals,

Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Centers

Clinics

Others

By Country

Japan

China

India

Companies Mentioned

Ascom

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

AzureHealthcare

Intercall Systems Inc.

SCHRACK SECONET AG

STANLEY Healthcare

Critical Alert Systems.

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Rauland-Borg Corporation

