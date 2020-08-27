Rising Use of Smartphones Leading to Silicon Wafer Reclaim Market Size Expansion (SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19 Analysis)

Silicon Wafer Reclaim Market Size

The sudden challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 are captured effectively to exhibit the long term growth projections in the MRFR report on Silicon Wafer Reclaim Market Size. The growth sectors of the Silicon Wafer Reclaim Market Size are identified with precision for a better growth perspective.

In 2018, the silicon wafer reclaim market 2020 had been valued at USD 502.50 million and by 2024, it can reach USD 1,254.04 Million, estimates Market Research Future (MRFR). It is also projected that the market can progress at an impressive rate of 16.55% between 2018 and 2024 (review period).

FREE [email protected]

What is a Silicon Wafer Reclaim?

Silicon wafer reclaim can be described as a wafer that is stripped, processed, cleaned, reprocessed and polished for a number of applications like manufacturing integrated circuits, solar cells, and more. It also refers to a cost effective process of converting a used wafer into a good quality functioning wafer, which is a test wafer.

Companies make extensive use of silicon wafer reclaim to bring down the purchasing the new wafers. These wafers also enjoy massive demand owing to their thinner size compared to the unused wafers, and the ability to give the same performance as a virgin test wafer. In basic terms, a silicon wafer reclaim process is all about inspection, evaluation and sorting to prevent any metallic contamination throughout the reclaim process.

During the stripping process, once the metallic films that are on the wafer are removed, another process called grinding takes place, wherein the extra metallic film from the silicon wafer is removed. Before the packaging process, the silicon wafer is properly cleaned and then inspected, and certified. This cleaning takes place to reduce the metallic level.

Silicon Wafer Reclaim Market

The silicon wafer reclaim market share across the globe is set to increase significantly in the approaching years, on account of the frequent technological advancements that are leading to the development of highly efficient products. Also, the rising substitution of the test and virgin wafers with the more affordable reclaimed ones as part of the cost cutting measures taken by semiconductor companies can lead to silicon wafer reclaim market growth in the ensuing period.

The industry is heavily characterized by the varying levels of growth graph each year, which is the result of the constant fluctuations in the reclaiming technology as well as the volatility of reclaim service providers in countries like China and Japan.

Silicon Wafer Reclaim Market Trends

The mounting demand for consumer electronic goods like tablets, laptops and smartphones, can be a top trend in not only the silicon wafer reclaim market but also in the market for virgin products that are a vital aspect of integrated circuits used in consumer electronic devices. The market can majorly benefit from the massive surge in solar panel installations, mostly in the United States (U.S.), China and Mexico, among others.

Applications of Silicon Wafer Reclaims

The main application areas of silicon wafer reclaims include solar panels, integrated circuits, and others. The highest use of silicon wafer reclaims is in the solar panel application, given the surging adoption of solar energy, particularly in regions like North America and Asia Pacific. Since the use of reclaimed wafer doesn’t lead to any substantial changes in the efficiency as well as yield of the silicon wafer, its adoption in the solar energy industry has risen considerably in recent years.

Furthermore, the use of silicon wafer reclaim in integrated circuit application can augment in the coming years, on account of the massive investments in the reclaiming of the product by the semiconductor industry. This has also led to the decline in the manufacturing cost, kicking off the growth trajectory of the semiconductor sector that was otherwise exhibiting sluggish growth in the past two years.

Region-Wise Demand for Silicon Wafer Reclaim

The North America market is mostly concentrated in Canada, Mexico and the US. The superlative performance of the regional market is the result of the high number of solar panel installations, expansive pool of leading vendors, and the easy availability of highly skilled technical expertise.

The market size in Europe is the second-largest, with the leading countries identified as Germany, France, the United Kingdom (UK), and more. Out of these, Germany has taken the lead, while the fastest gaining market can be France in the following years.

Asia Pacific can be one of the rapidly growing markets between 2019 and 2024. Japan, India, and China, stand at the vanguard of the regional market growth, out of which, Japan comprises the most lucrative market for silicon wafer reclaim. Fast developing consumer electronic sectors in India, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan and China, combined with the increasing investments in the advancement of alternative renewable sources of energy induces market growth in the region.

More [email protected]

Silicon Wafer Reclaim Market is likely to grow to USD 1,254.04 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 16.55% …

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Reports (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research and Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]