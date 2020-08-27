Risk Analytics Market Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2020-2025 Market

Market Overview:

The Global Risk Analytics Market was valued at USD 15.43 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 57.10 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.65% from 2017 to 2025.

Risk analytics system helps to review the risks associated with a particular event or action. It is applied to projects, information technology, security issues and any action where risks may be analyzed on a quantitative and qualitative basis. Benefits of risk analytics system include – risk identification, risk integration and assessment, preparation for unusual risk, fraud detection and prevention, credit risk analysis, benchmarking risk management, and real-time situational awareness.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising demand for enterprises to sustain in the competitive environment

1.2 Increasing need for cloud-based risk analytics solutions

1.3 Adoption of new technologies for smoother operations

1.4 Growing need for risk management across industries

1.5 Rising demand for automation for quicker and actionable decision making

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of technical expertise

2.2 Increasing hierarchical conflicts

2.3 High investment cost

Market Segmentation:

The Global Risk Analytics Market is segmented on the risk type, component, deployment model, vertical, and region.

1. Risk Type:

1.1 Financial Risk

1.2 Strategic Risk

1.3 Operational Risk

2. By Component:

2.1 Software

2.1.1 Dashboard Analytics and Risk Reporting Tools

2.1.2 Risk Calculation Engines

2.1.3 Extract, Transform and Load Tools

2.1.4 GRC Software

2.1.5 Scorecard and Visualization Tools

2.2 Services

3. By Deployment Mode:

3.1 On-demand

3.2 On-premises

4. By Vertical:

4.1 Healthcare

4.2 Government and Defense

4.3 IT and Telecom

4.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

4.5 Transportation and Logistics

4.6 Retail and Consumer Goods

4.7 Manufacturing

4.8 Energy and Utilities

4.9 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. IBM Corporation

2. SAP

3. Oracle Corporation

4. Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

5. Axiomsl, Inc.

6. Misys

7. Verisk Analytics, Inc.

8. Provenir

9. Moody’s Corporation

10. Gurucul

11. Risk Edge Solutions

12. SAS Institute Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.\

