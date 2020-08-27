Roll Slitting Machines Market Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Growth Trend, Chain Structure, Supply and Demand Forecast (2020-2027)

Global Roll Slitting Machines Market – Introduction

A roll slitting machine is an industrial equipment employed to cut large rolls of materials, such as aluminum and paper, into narrower rolls in specific dimensions. Roll slitting machines are also known as baloney slicers, bologna cutters, or log slitters.

A roll slitting machine has two types of slitting i.e. log slitting and rewind slitting. In addition to this, rewind slitting is run or unwound through lasers or knives in order to form narrower rolls before being rewound on one or more shafts. Log slitting is used to roll the material without performing the process of unrolling or re-reeling. In rewind slitting, the web is unwound and run through the machine, passing through knives or lasers, before being rewound on one or more shafts to form narrower rolls.

Moreover, roll slitting machines have a wide range of applications in manufacturing processes such as material printing, coating, and lamination

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

Global Roll Slitting Machines Market – Dynamics

Key Drivers of Global Roll Slitting Machines Market

Growing usage of metal cutting activities in the manufacturing sector is expected to fuel the global roll slitting machines market during the forecast period

Growth of global plastic and paper industries is expected to propel the global roll slitting machines market between 2019 and 2027, due to rising deployment of these machines in plastic and paper industries

Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions across different industries for improving efficiency along with effectiveness is expected to boost the global roll slitting machines market during the forecast period

Growth of the packaging sector across developed and developing economies is estimated to boost the demand for roll slitting machines during the forecast period, as the packaging sector is a prominent end-user of roll slitting machines

North America to Hold a Major Share of Global Roll Slitting Machines Market

North America is expected to hold a significant share of the global roll slitting machines market during the forecast period, due to strong position in manufacturing activities. This, in turn, is estimated to drive the roll slitting machines market in North America from 2019 to 2027.

The roll slitting machines market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to increasing adoption of roll slitting machines in paper, textile, and plastic industries in the region

Europe is projected to be hold a considerable share of the global market for roll slitting machines during the forecast period, due to rise in prices of pulp and increase in the demand for packaging in the region. Roll slitting machines are used in pulp and packaging industries for operations such as die cutting or shearing.

Looking for exclusive expert insights from business experts? Request a custom report here

Global Roll Slitting Machines Market – Competition Landscape

Key Players Operating in Global Market

A few local, regional, and international players operate in the roll slitting machines market. Manufacturers of roll slitting machines are adopting various strategies for design and manufacture of roll slitting machines to cater to the rising demand in numerous industries. The global roll slitting machines market is highly concentrated, with the top manufacturers accounting for approximately 25%–30% of the market share. A few of the key players operating in the global roll slitting machines market are as listed below:

ALS

CMC Converting Machinery Cevenini Srl

Ghezzi & Annoni

H. R. (Paper) Machinery Private Limited

Hariram Engineering

K M Trivedi Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Kashif Saeed General Trading LLC

Kuen Yuh Machinery Engineering Co., Ltd.

Manfred Oilk Rohrwerkstechnik GmbH & CO. KG

Orion Graphic Machinery

Oteman

R. K. Label Printing Machinery Private Limited

Rosenthal MFG

Svegea

Windmoller & Holscher Machinery k.s.

Global Roll Slitting Machines Market – Research Scope

The global roll slitting machines market can be segmented based on:

Operation Type

Slitter Blade

Distribution Channel

Industry

Region

Global Roll Slitting Machines Market, by Operation Type

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Manual

Global Roll Slitting Machines Market, by Slitter Blade

Large Circular Blade

Fixed Band Blade

Global Roll Slitting Machines Market, by Distribution Channel

Direct Sales (OEM)

Indirect Sales

Global Roll Slitting Machines Market, by Industry

Paper & Pulp

Textile

Packaging

Others (Manufacturing)

Global Roll Slitting Machines Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis Across Industries And Markets – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=76765

Related Reports Press-Release –

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com